Caroline Kruger is among Sacred Heart University's top offensive performers so far this season.
The sophomore and 2017 Millville High School graduate went 2 for 3 with a double in Sacred Heart’s 3-1 loss to Western Connecticut. She hit a three-run homer in an 8-0 win over Saint Peter’s. She doubled and scored in a 9-5 loss to North Carolina Greensboro.
Through 15 games, the infielder is batting .300 (12 for 40) with four doubles, a home run and six RBIs.
Faith Hegh (Mainland Regional) went 3 for 4 in Alabama at Birmingham’s 7-5 loss to Texas at San Antonio. She singled twice and drove in a run in a 4-3 loss to UTSA.
Jessie Rising (Pinelands Regional) singled, doubled and drove in three runs in Manhattan’s 6-2 win over Cornell.
Gillian McCarthy (Mainland) pitched a complete-game five-inning shutout in Maryland-Baltimore County’s 10-0 win over Cornell. She allowed three hits and five walks, striking out two.
Rachel Zeides (Ocean City) hit a two-run homer in Rider’s 7-3 loss to North Carolina A&T.
Kaila Smith (Millville) went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run in Wagner’s 13-12 win over Dayton. She singled twice and scored in a 7-3 loss to Syracuse.
Mya Lopez (Vineland) singled twice and scored in Bloomfield’s 3-0 win over Notre Dame (Ohio).
Ariel Magee (Lower Cape May Regional) doubled and scored, and Hunter Irvin (EHT) pinch-ran and scored the winning run in Chestnut Hill’s 4-3 win over Ursuline.
Bobbie Beck (Absegami) earned the win with four shutout innings in relief of Georgian Court’s 12-2 win over West Virginia Wesleyan. She allowed a run in five innings with a strikeout in a 7-6 win over Edinboro. She got the final out to earn the save in a 6-5 win over Texas at Tyler. She allowed three runs, one earned, in 4 1/3 innings to get the decision in an 11-3 win over Molloy. She struck out four.
Samantha Errera (Cedar Creek) singled, doubled and drove in a run in New Haven’s 7-3 loss to King.
Erin O’Brien (Cumberland Regional) had two singles, a run and a stolen base in Nyack’s 7-5 loss to Minnesota State Moorhead. She singled twice, scored and drove in a run in a 12-8 win over Clarion. She hit a three-run triple in a 5-4 loss to Tiffin.
Becca Roesch (Absegami) had a double and run scored in Slippery Rock’s 7-3 loss to Drury.
Ella Glenn (EHT) singled twice in Franklin & Marshall's 5-1 loss to Roger Williams.
Arianna Segich (Ocean City) singled and scored twice in Penn State Brandywine’s 8-5 Wittenberg.
Samantha Defrancisco (Cumberland) went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI in Rosemont’s 7-3 loss to Concordia-Moorhead.
Gabrielle Monzo (Mainland) singled twice and drove in three runs in Wesley’s 6-4 loss to Coe.
Women’s indoor track
Kaitlyn Mooney (Southern Regional) won the NCAA Division III championship in the 5,000-meter run for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy on Friday in Boston. Mooney completed the race in a D-III record-breaking time of 16 minutes, 23.12 seconds. She beat the previous record by 0.28 seconds, set by Amy Reagon of Stevens Institute of Technology in 2016.
Men’s lacrosse
Three St. Augustine Prep grads aided Delaware in two wins last week. In a 10-9 win over Mercer, Charlie Kitchen scored five. Joe Eisele had a goal and three ground balls, and Dean DiSimone added two ground balls. In a 10-6 win over Binghamton, Eisele scored four, Kitchen had two goals and an assist, and DiSimone had an assist.
Dylan Jinks (Southern Regional) scored twice in Hartford’s 11-8 loss to Manhattan. He had five goals and an assist in a 16-12 loss to Sacred Heart.
Nick DeCaprio (St. Augustine) had two ground balls and a caused turnover in Michigan’s 17-11 loss to Yale. On Saturday, he was selected 21st overall by the Boston Cannons in the Major League Lacrosse draft.
Ethan Irizarry (Mainland) had four goals, two assists, four ground balls and two caused turnovers in Coker’s 10-7 win over Lincoln Memorial.
Patrick Quinn (Lacey Township) had a goal and an assist in Georgian Court’s 7-6 loss to Embry-Riddle. In a 10-3 win over Alderson Broaddus, he had two goals and an assist, and Randy Collins (Absegami) scored twice. In a 16-5 loss to Pace, Connor Houghton (Egg Harbor Township) had an assist, and Collins scored twice.
Ethan Kazmierski (St. Augustine) scored twice in Amherst’s 16-11 win over Western New England.
Antonio Yeoman (Mainland) had two goals, an assist and three ground balls in Eastern’s 13-12 loss to Frostburg State. He had a goal and an assist in a 9-7 win over Otterbein.
Thomas Forkin Jr. (Vineland) scored in Ferrum’s 13-8 loss to Maritime (New York). He scored in a 15-5 loss to Virginia Wesleyan.
Trevor Holak (Oakcrest) scored in Lebanon Valley’s 14-3 win over Marymount.
Andrew Carpenter (St. Augustine) scored in Lynchburg’s 18-7 win over Bridgewater.
Aiden Baltz (St. Augustine) scooped 13 ground balls, one shy of the single-game school record he set, and scored in Ursinus’ 16-6 win over Lycoming.
Women’s lacrosse
In La Salle’s 13-10 loss to Temple, Bridget Ruskey (Middle Township) had two goals, an assist and five draw controls. Allison Hunter (Middle Township) scored and had two draw controls. In a 12-11 loss to Marist, Ruskey had three goals and three draw controls, and Hunter had a goal and an assist.
Alexandra Hapunik (Lacey Township) had four ground balls and a draw control in Ramapo’s 16-3 win over Mount Saint Mary.
Mikala Gillespie (Ocean City) had two assists in Rowan’s 14-10 loss to Salisbury. Dara Hennessy (Ocean City) scored in a 17-6 win over Stevens Institute of Technology.
In Widener’s 18-11 loss to Shenandoah, Caroline Kelley (Absegami) had a goal and an assist, and Kristi Rohrer (Ocean City) had eight draw controls and three ground balls. In a 16-10 win over Virginia Wesleyan, Kelley had three ground balls, and Rohrer had two goals and an assist.
Ashley Hunt (Lower Cape May) scored twice in Lourdes’ 19-4 loss to Hope.
Women's tennis
Tess Fisher (Vineland) won 6-3, 6-4 at second singles and 6-3 in the first doubles for Rutgers in a 7-0 win over Towson. The freshman, who was a four-time Press Girls Tennis Player of the Year and a state champion her senior season, is 4-4.
Sarah Phung (EHT) won in her doubles match 8-3 for The College of New Jersey in a 7-2 victory over Salisbury. She won her doubles match 8-5 in a 7-2 victory over Wellesley to help the Lions improve to 12-0.
