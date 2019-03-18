Kris Morgenweck earned first win of the season for the University of the Sciences baseball team last week.
The 2016 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Estell Manor was fantastic in a 7-0 win over Lincoln (Pennsylvania). The 6-foot-2 junior right-hander pitched a seven-inning complete-game shutout, allowing just three hits and two walks and striking out nine.
Also in that win, Justin Skinner (St. Augustine) went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and three RBIs, and Ryan Johnson (Oakcrest) singled, doubled and scored.
In the second game of the doubleheader with Lincoln, Skinner, from Medford, Burlington County, went 2 for 4 with a triple and two runs in a 12-7 win. Johnson, of Mays Landing, hit an RBI triple. The Devils improved to 4-9.
Todd Henry (Egg Harbor Township) went 2 for 3 with two RBIs in Delaware State’s 8-5 loss to Norfolk State.
Anthony Boselli (Holy Spirit) singled and scored twice in Fairfield’s 7-6 win over Brown. He went 2 for 5 with two RBIs in a 13-8 win over Brown.
Pete Berenato (Hammonton) pitched a shutout seventh inning, striking out one, in La Salle’s 14-4 win over Saint Peter’s.
In Penn’s 19-3 win over Lafayette, Josh Hood (St. Augustine Prep) went 4 for 5 with two doubles and four runs scored, and Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) pitched three shutout innings, striking out four. In an 18-5 win over Fairleigh Dickinson, Hood went 3 for 3 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored. Eaise got the decision in that game, pitching 41/3 scoreless in relief with one strikeout. In an 8-5 win over Fairleigh Dickinson, Hood singled, doubled, scored and drove in a run. In a 16-2 win over Fairleigh Dickinson, Hood doubled, scored and drove in two runs.
Sean Mooney (Ocean City) pitched seven shutout innings but got no decision in St. John’s 1-0, 10-inning win over Kansas. He allowed ttwo hits and two walks and struck out three.
Anthony Elefante (Lacey Township) pitched seven shutout innings and got no decision in Bloomfield’s 1-0 loss to Pace. He allowed four hits and two walks and struck out one. In a 16-12 loss to Queens, he doubled, scored twice and drove in two runs.
L.T. Struble (Hammonton) went 3 for 3 with a double and scored both runs in Felician’s 2-1 win over New Haven. He singled and scored three runs in an 11-3 win over Franklin Pierce.
Robert Wood (Mainland Regional) went 2 for 3 with a triple, a run and three RBIs in Jefferson’s 10-7 loss to Le Moyne. He doubled and drove in two runs in a 10-7 loss to Salem (West Virginia).
Jack Loefflad (Mainland) scored twice in Tampa’s 15-1 win over Bentley.
Nick Grotti (Millville) went 2 for 3 with a run in West Virginia Wesleyan’s 5-4 loss to Fairmont State.
In Arcadia’s 9-1 win over Ohio Wesleyan, Sean Carew (St. Augustine) went 2 for 4 with two runs, and Carson Denham (Lower Cape May Regional) earned his first collegiate win. Denham allowed a run on five hits, striking out five, in seven innings.
In a 13-7 loss to Swarthmore, Carew doubled, scored and drove in a run. In a 5-3 win over Messiah, Carew went 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs and three RBIs. In a 6-0 win over Messiah, Carew singled, doubled and scored twice.
In Eastern’s 4-3 win over Manhattanville, Kyle Daddario (Cumberland Regional) singled twice and scored. Mickey Foytik (Cumberland) allowed three runs in 61/3 innings with nine strikeouts for the victory.
Brandon Riggs (EHT) pitched four innings of relief to earn the win in Penn State Harrisburg’s 14-5 victory against St. Mary’s (Maryland). He allowed an unearned run and struck out three.
Steven Hewa (Absegami) doubled and scored in Rowan’s 3-2 win over Stevenson. He doubled and scored in a 5-4 loss to Keystone.
Matt Branco (Absegami) singled twice in Stevens Institute of Technology’s 9-2 loss to Apprentice School.
Brady Kessler (EHT) singled twice in Stevenson’s 3-2 loss to Rowan.
Dom Fiorentino (Ocean City) hit a solo homer in Ursinus’ 5-2 win over SUNY Poly. He went 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs in a 9-7 win over SUNY Poly. He singled, tripled and scored twice in an 8-4 loss to Nichols. He tripled and scored in an 11-7 loss to Rhode Island College.
Greg Elfreth (St. Augustine) went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and two RBIs in Widener’s 11-3 win over Neumann.
JT Hibschman (Millville) pitched 41/3 innings and got no decision in Wilkes’ 5-3 loss to Misericordia. He allowed a run on six hits, striking out two.
In William Paterson’s 22-4 win over Pitt Greensburg, Shane Adams (Cape May Tech) went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI. Matt Lawler (Mainland) earned the win, allowing four runs, two earned, in five innings.
He struck out two. In an 11-3 loss to Salve Regina, Adams tripled, scored and drove in a run. In an 8-6 win over Beloit, Adams doubled, scored and drove in two runs.
In Mercer County’s 19-3 win over Bucks County, Domenic Boselli (Holy Spirit) went 3 for 5 with a home run, three runs and four RBIs. Andrew Mormile (Wildwood) singled, scored twice and drove in a run. In a 16-0 win over Rochester, Boselli went 2 for 3 with a triple and three runs, and Andrew McLoughlin (Barnegat) singled, scored and drove in two runs.
In a 15-5 win over Macomb, Boselli went 3 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs. McLoughlin homered, scored two runs and drove in three. In a 9-4 win over Chesapeake, Boselli went 3 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI. In an 8-1 win over Schenectady, Boselli went 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs and an RBI, and Mormile scored twice. In an 11-9 win over Macomb, McLoughlin homered, scored twice and drove in three runs.
Women’s tennis
Tess Fisher (Vineland) won 4-6, 6-4, 12-10 at second singles for Rutgers in a 6-1 loss to Minnesota. She won with partner Kat Muzik at first doubles 7-5 in a 6-1 loss to Wisconsin.
Cassidy Callimer (Absegami) won her first doubles match 6-1 with partner Vitoria Nery in Bloomsburg’s 4-3 win over Immaculata. She won 7-5, 6-3 in singles and 6-0 at doubles in a 5-2 win over Bentley. She won 6-1, 6-4 in singles and won 6-2 in doubles in a 7-0 win over Dickinson. She won 6-1, 6-1 in singles in 6-1 win over Ithaca.
Men’s basketball
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) scored 14 in Bowling Green’s 99-86 win over Ball State in a Mid-American Conference Tournament quarterfinal. He scored three in a 71-67 win over Norther Illinois in a semifinal. He had five points and two rebounds in an 87-73 loss to Buffalo in the final.
Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) scored 11 in Howard’s 80-71 win over Bethune-Cookman in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal. He had five points and three assists in a 75-69 loss to Norfolk State in the semifinals.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) had seven points, eight rebounds and three blocks in St. Bonaventure’s 68-57 win over George Mason in an Atlantic 10 Tournament quarterfinal.
He had 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in a 68-51 win over Rhode Island in the semifinals. He had four points, six rebounds and four blocks in a 55-53 loss to Saint Louis in the final.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.