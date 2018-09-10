Stockton University cross country runners Joe D’Amico and Jessie Klenk received New Jersey Athletic Conference weekly awards Monday.
D’Amico was selected as the NJAC Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week, and Klenk was the women’s Runner of the Week.
This is the first time D’Amico, a senior, and Klenk, a freshman, have recieved weekly honors in their careers. The two runners helped the Stockon men’s and women’s teams each take second at the Philly Metro Invitational on Saturday at Belmont Plateau in Philadelphia.
D’Amico led the Ospreys by finishing seventh among 135 competitors. He ran the 8-kilometer course in 28 minutes, 24.1 seconds. The Stockon men scored 57 points to come in second among 15 teams. In both of his races this season, D’Amico has finsihed in the top 10.
Klenk came in 23rd among112 runners in the 5k women’s race at 22:06.1.
She helped the Opsreys place second among 16 teams with 86 points. Klenk has been one of Stockton’s five scoring runners in both of her first two races.
Stockton will host the Osprey Open men’s race and the New Jersey Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women Championship race at 11 a.m. and 10 a.m., respectively, on Sept. 22.
