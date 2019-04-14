The Cumberland County College baseball team swept a doubleheader against Ocean County College 5-4 and 4-2 on Saturday to extend its winning streak to 21 games.
The Dukes, ranked No. 1 in the country among National Junior College Athletic Association Division III programs, improved to 29-2.
Brian Bromly (5-0) earned the win with five innings of relief pitching. He struck out three Vikings and walked none. Cumberland’s Dylan Scaranda doubled in Ryan McIsaac with the winning run in the ninth inning.
McIsaac had three hits. Donnie Stone and Scaranda each got two. Vinny Napolitano hit his 8th home run of the season.
In the second game, Stone hit a two-run homer, and Tyler Knox hit a solo homer.
Winning pitcher Jose Rodriguez (3-1) went struck out seven in six innings. Joe Nestel earned the save, striking out three in two innings.
The Dukes’ next game is Tuesday at home against Camden County College. They also will play at home Thursday against ASA-Brooklyn and Saturday in a doubleheader against Northampton (Pa.) Community College.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.