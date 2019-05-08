Madelyn Bradway (Ocean City H.S.) was second in the hammer throw with a personal-best 50.02 meters for Sacred Heart University at the Northeast Conference Championships in New Britain, Connecticut.
Bradway was also fourth in the discus (39.39) for the Pioneers, who placed second in the team standings.
Quinn Bithell (Lower Cape May Regional) won a gold medal in the high jump (1.7) for Rider at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championships in West Long Branch. She was also fifth in the 400 hurdles (1 minute, 03.82 seconds). Joshonda Johnson (Absegami) picked up a third-place finishes in the 110 hurdles (14.81) and 400 (1:02.70). Yvette Assongba (Mainland Regional) ran on the second-place 4x100 relay (47.94) and was seventh in the 100 hurdles (16.28).
Kiyanna Thomas (Absegami) was fourth in the shot put (14 meters) for Hampton at the Liberty Twilight Qualifier in Lynchburg, Virginia. Kristin Siegle (Buena Regional) earned MAAC All-Academic honors.
Kaitlyn Mooney (Southern Regional) won the 1,500 (4:34.41) for Coast Guard at the New England Division III Championships in Williamstown, Massachusetts.
Rowan won the New Jersey Athletic Conference Championship for a second straight year in Galloway. Kierston Johnson (Oakcrest) was eighth in the long jump (5.03) and third in the 200 (25.99). Melina Johnson (Egg Harbor Township) was eighth in the 400 (1:00.49) and seventh in the 200 (26.74). Melina Johnson also ran on the second-place 4x400 relay (4:07.58).
Meredith Steele (Ocean City) ran on Ursinus’ eighth-place 4x800 relay (10:26.01) at the Centennial Conference Championships in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Men’s track
Robert Dessoye (EHT) ran on Bucknell’s 4x800 relay (program-record 7:28.17) that placed third at the Patriot League Championships in Worcester, Massachusetts. Robert and twin Alex Dessoye (EHT) ran on the third-place 4x400 relay in 3:11.76, the second-fastest time in program history. Alex Dessoye was seventh in the 400 with a personal-best 48.62. Robert Dessoye was fifth in the 800 with a personal-best 1:51.43.
Michael Cephas (Vineland) ran on Rider’s second-place 4x100 relay (41.43) at the MAAC Championships in West Long Branch.
Georgian Court won the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Championships for the fourth time in five years. Devin Martin (St. Joseph) was second in the 110 hurdles (15.04).
Rowan won the NJAC title for a fifth straight year. Justin Bishop (Mainland) won the 400 (49.31) and ran on the winning 4x400 (3:23.55). Rakim Coyle (Wildwood Catholic) won the long jump (7.16). Dayquan Murray (Hammonton) was third in the 100 (10.89) and ran on the winning 4x100 relay (42.01). John Nguyen (Absegami) was sixth in the 110 hurdles (15.54).
Gary Nagle (Middle Township) was seventh in the pole vault with a personal-best 12 feet, 11.5 inches for Ursinus at the Centennial Conference Championships in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Women’s lacrosse
In Caldwell's 19-18 overtime loss to Dominican in a Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference tournament game, Rachel Lucia (EHT) scored, Jenna Steelman (Oakcrest) had three assists and Mia Monacelli (EHT) made 26 saves.
Teagen Hay (Oakcrest) scored in Jefferson’s 13-12 overtime win over Wilmington in the CACC tournament.
Mikala Gillespie (Ocean City) had an assist in Rowan's 13-9 win over Montclair State in the New Jersey Athletic Conference tournament. She scored twice in a 17-12 loss to The College of New Jersey.
In Widener’s 14-10 win over Albright in a Middle-Atlantic Conference Commonwealth tournament game, Caroline Kelley (Absegami) had a goal and an assist, and Kristi Rohrer (Ocean City) had two goals and two assists. In a 10-5 loss to Stevenson, Kelley had a goal and Rohrer had two draw controls.
Men’s golf
Giovanni Albano (St. Augustine) shot a two-day 154 to tie for 26th for Drew at the Landmark Conference Championship in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Drew finished second overall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.