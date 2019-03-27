Saint Joseph's University sophomore field hockey player Nicholl Fenton (Ocean City H.S.) was named a Scholar of Distinction by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association on Tuesday.
It was the second time in her career that Fenton, one of three Hawks honored, was named to the list. She was also named to the Atlantic 10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and the SJU Athletic Director’s Honor Roll for the entirety of her career.
In order to be chosen as a Scholar of Distinction, a student-athlete must have achieved a grade-point average of at least 3.90 on a 4.00 scale through the end of the first semester of the 2018-19 academic year.
The defender from Marmora played in all 21 games for the Hawks, helping Saint Joseph's win the Atlantic 10 Conference, go 18-3 and finish 10th in the country.
The three-time first-team Press All-Star helped the Red Raiders win two state titles and four South Jersey championships in her high school career.
Men’s lacrosse
Three St. Augustine grads helped Delaware beat Michigan 16-13. Dean DiSimone had six goals, Charlie Kitchen had three goals and two assists, and Joe Eisele scored one. For Michigan, Nick DeCaprio (St. Augustine) had two caused turnovers.
DeCaprio had four ground balls and three caused turnovers in Michigan’s 12-9 loss to Notre Dame.
Dylan Jinks (Southern Regional) had two goals and an assist in Hartford’s 17-16 loss to Quinnipiac. He had three assists in a 15-6 loss to Vermont.
Ethan Irizarry (Mainland) had two goals, five ground balls and two caused turnovers in Coker’s 17-12 loss to Newberry. He had two goals, three assists, five ground balls and three caused turnovers in a 12-9 win over Montevallo.
Ethan Kazmierski (St. Augustine) scored in Amherst’s 12-10 win over Endicott.
Ryan Mahon (Lacey) scored twice in Arcadia’s 14-9 loss to Swarthmore. He had three goals and five ground balls in a 16-7 win over FDU-Florham.
In Eastern’s 12-9 win over Widener, Anthony Firmani (Southern) won 13 of 15 faceoffs. Antonio Yeoman (Mainland) had an assist, and Kyle Mulrane (Southern) scored. In a 13-9 win over Messiah, Mulrane had an assist, and Firmani won 16 of 23 faceoffs with seven ground balls.
In FDU-Florham's 14-9 loss to Kean, MacGyver Hay (Oakcrest) had seven ground balls, two caused turnovers and won 6 of 21 faceoffs, and Michael Adragna (Southern) added four ground balls and five caused turnovers. In a 16-7 loss to Arcadia, Hay had four ground balls and two caused turnovers.
Cole Blackley (Lower Cape May) scored in Kean’s 14-9 win over FDU-Florham. He had a goal and five ground balls in an 11-9 loss to SUNY Oneonta.
Trevor Holak (Oakcrest) scored twice in Lebanon Valley’s 13-6 win over Bryn Athyn. He scored twice in an 18-5 win over Immaculata.
Andrew Carpenter (St. Augustine) scored in Lynchburg’s 25-1 win over Randolph.
Aiden Baltz (St. Augustine) won 10 of 19 faceoffs and had five ground balls in Ursinus’ 13-9 loss to Gettysburg.
Women’s lacrosse
In La Salle’s 13-7 win over George Washington, Allison Hunter (Middle Township) had a goal and an assist, and Bridget Ruskey (Middle) had a goal and two assists. In a 20-6 loss to George Mason, Ruskey had three goals and Hunter one.
Jenna Steelman (Oakcrest) had a goal and an assist in Caldwell’s 21-10 loss to Bridgeport. She scored twice in a 20-8 loss to Caldwell. In a 23-10 loss to Franklin Pierce, Steelman scored, and Rachel Lucia (EHT) had a goal and an assist.
Vanessa Pagliei (Mainland) had three goals in Holy Family’s 18-11 loss to Queens.
Teagen Hay (Oakcrest) had an assist in Jefferson’s 18-3 win over Queens.
Ellie Sorrentino (Pinelands Regional) had a goal and an assist in Kutztown’s 15-6 loss to West Chester.
Lexie Sharp (Ocean City) scored in Elizabethtown’s 20-4 loss to Catholic.
Mikala Gillespie (Ocean City) had four goals in Rowan’s 16-15 loss to Denison.
In Widener’s 15-13 loss to Stockton, Caroline Kelley (Absegami) had two goals, and Kristi Rohrer (Ocean City) scored. In a 20-6 win over Eastern, Kelley had a goal, and Rohrer had three goals and three draw controls.
In Lourdes’ 22-1 win over Rochester (Michigan), Lexi Hunt (Lower Cape May) scored, and sister Ashley Hunt (Lower Cape May) had two goals and an assist.
Women’s outdoor track
Ayana Culhane (Absegami) won the hammer throw (163 feet, 6 inches), was second in the javelin (126-8) and fourth in the shot put (41-9.25) for Hampton at the Virginia Commonwealth Relays.
Quinn Bithell (Lower Cape May) ran on Rider’s third-place 4x400 relay (3 minutes, 59.71 seconds) at the Penn Challenge in Philadelphia.
Iyanla Kollock (Our Lady of Mercy) was fifth in the 100 (12.05) and fourth in the 200 (25.56) for Rutgers at the South Florida Bulls Invitational in Tampa, Florida. Emma Bergman (Ocean City) was 10th in the 1,500 (4:53.90).
Men’s outdoor track
Cade Antonucci (Holy Spirit) was third in the javelin (217-7) for Auburn at the Florida State Relays.
Mike Cephas (Vineland) and Julian Santana (Vineland) ran on Rider’s winning 4x100 relay (42.65) at the Penn Challenge in Philadelphia. Cephas also was fifth in the 200 (22.43).
John Mooers (Middle Township) was second in the discus (168-0) for Rutgers at the USF Bulls Invitational.
Rowing
Olivia Martinelli (Ocean City) was the coxswain for West Virginia’s second varsity eight that took third at the Cooper River Sprints.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.