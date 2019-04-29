Junior right-handed pitcher Josh Arnold picked up his second win of the season in his fifth start for the Fairfield University baseball team.
Arnold, a 2016 Ocean City High School graduate from Petersburg, pitched six shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out five, for the decision in a 6-0 win over Sacred Heart.
In 10 appearances, Arnold is 2-1 with a 3.82 ERA in 33 innings. He’s struck out 27.
In Fairfield’s 9-1 win over Stony Brook, Anthony Boselli (Holy Spirit) went 2 for 5 with a double, a run and an RBI. In a 9-2 loss to Canisius, Boselli went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. In a 3-2 win over Canisius, Boselli had a pair of hits and a run.
Boselli, a senior infielder from Ventnor, is hitting .341 with 14 doubles, two homers and 39 RBIs in 43 games for the Stags.
Todd Henry (Egg Harbor Township) singled and scored twice in Delaware State’s 14-0 win over Norfolk State.
Bill Chillari (St. Augustine Prep) pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and four walks, in Duke’s 4-1 win over Boston College. He struck out two and did not get the decision.
Seamus Brazill (Barnegat) struck out one in one scoreless inning of relief in Hofstra’s 4-1 win over Manhattan. He pitched the final 2 2/3 innings, allowing no runs and striking out five, in a 10-5 win over James Madison.
In Penn’s 5-2 win over Seton Hall, Josh Hood (St. Augustine) went 2 for 4 with a triple, a run and two RBIs, and Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save. In an 8-7 loss to Cornell, Hood went 4 for 5 with a homer, two runs and two RBIs.
Anthony Elefanta (Lacey Township) allowed three runs, one earned, and striking out seven in 4 2/3 innings to get the win in Bloomfield’s 15-3 victory over Felician.
Andrew Holmes (EHT) went 2 for 4 with a double, a home run, two runs and three RBIs in Bloomsburg’s 14-0 win over Mansfield. He went 2 for 3 with a double, a home run, three runs and three RBIs in a 12-6 win over Slippery Rock. Holmes also went 2 for 4 with a solo homer and four runs scored in a 13-12 loss to Slippery Rock and doubled, scored twice and drove in a run in an 11-0 win over Lock Haven.
L.T. Struble (Hammonton) scored twice and stole two bases in Felician’s 9-6 win over Bloomfield.
Robert Wood (Mainland Regional) singled, scored twice and had an RBI in Jefferson’s 16-4 win over Post. He had two hits and three runs in a 9-6 win over Post. He had two hits and two RBIs in a 6-5 loss to Wilmington.
In the University of the Sciences’ 7-3 loss to Wilmington, Justin Skinner (St. Augustine) and Ryan Johnson (Oakcrest) each had two hits.
Nick Grotti (Millville) went 3 for 3 with two RBIs in West Virginia Wesleyan’s 10-9 loss to Virginia-Wise.
Sam Corn (Cumberland Regional) scored twice in Alvernia’s 13-4 win over Elizabethtown. He had a hit and a run in a 5-4 win over Arcadia. In a 6-4 loss to Arcadia, Nick Nutile (Mainland) went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI. In a 14-10 win over Arcadia, Nutile went 4 for 4 with a run and two RBIs, and Corn had a hit, a run and an RBI.
Carson Denham (Cape May Tech) allowed three runs, one earned, in five innings in Arcadia’s 3-1 loss to Misericordia. In a 14-6 win over The College of New Jersey, Sean Carew (St. Augustine) went 3 for 5 with a double, two runs and three RBIs.
Tyler Norris (Wildwood Catholic) went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and three RBIs in Cabrini’s 29-11 win over Delaware Valley. He homered, scored twice and drove in three runs in a 13-6 win over Immaculata.
In Eastern’s 6-4 win over Haverford, Kyle Daddario (Cumberland) singled and doubled, and Mickey Foytik (Lacey) had a single, a triple and a run. In an 8-7 win over King’s, Foytik had two hits, and Daddario had three hits and two runs.
Matthew McCourt (St. Augustine) went 3 for 3 with a triple, a run and an RBI in Mount Aloysius’ 8-7 win over Alfred State. He went 2 for 3 with a double and a run in a 6-5 loss to Penn State-Altoona. He hit two home runs and drove in four runs in a 6-1 win over PSU-Altoona. He went 2 for 2 with a homer and two RBIs in a 9-4 loss to PSU Behrend.
Steven Hewa (Absegami) went 2 for 4 with a home run, two runs and three RBIs in Rowan’s 6-0 win over York. He went 2 for 4 with with two runs and four RBIs in a 22-0 win over Stockton. In an 18-3 win over Montclair State, Hewa went 4 for 6 with three doubles, five runs and an RBI, and Justin Smith (Hammonton) got the win, striking out seven in six innings. In a 7-1 loss to Montclair State, Andrew Cartier (Buena Regional) struck out one in three shutout innings of relief. In a 17-5 win over Stockton, Hewa went 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs and four RBIs.
Matt Branco (Absegami) had a hit and three RBIs in Stevens Institute of Technology’s 6-3 win over Houghton.
Dom Fiorentino (Ocean City) had a hit and two RBIs in Ursinus’ 7-5 win over TCNJ. He had a double and a solo homer in a 6-4 loss to Washington College.
Greg Elfreth (St. Augustine) had a hit, two runs and an RBI in Widener’s 15-8 win over Elizabethtown. He had two hits, a run and an RBI in a 13-6 win over Hood. He had a double and two runs in a 10-5 win over Hood.
Shane Adams (Cape May Tech) went 3 for 4 with a double, a run and four RBIs in William Paterson’s 9-2 win over Montclair State. He had an RBI double in a 5-2 win over Stockton. In a 16-5 win over Stockton, Matt Lawler (Mainland) allowed an unearned run in 4 1/3 innings with two strikeouts to improve to 3-0.
In Mercer County’s 6-2 win over Delaware Tech, Domenic Boselli (Holy Spirit) went 3 for 3 with a double, a home run, two runs and two RBIs, and Aaron McLaughlin (Barnegat) added a single and a run.
In a 10-6 win over Delaware Tech, Boselli homered, scored twice and drove in three runs, and McLaughlin homered and drove in two runs. In a 7-2 win over Sussex County, Boselli doubled, homered and drove in four runs. In a 7-0 win over Sussex, McLaughlin went 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs, and Boselli doubled and scored.
