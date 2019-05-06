The pivotal junior baseball season for St. John's University right-handed pitcher Sean Mooney has come to an early end.
Mooney, the 2016 Ocean City High School graduate, said he had Tommy John surgery on his right throwing arm two weeks ago. His season is done with the Red Storm.
The 6-foot-1 pitcher had a series of issues with his right throwing arm, he said. He was born with an extra muscle in his elbow, which over time began to compress and cause him to lose feeling in his pinky and ring finger from time to time.
He also had a stretched-out ulnar collateral ligament that was eventually going to tear to go with bone spurs in the back of his elbow.
“I went in thinking it was one problem, and they told me it ended up being three,” the 21-year-old from Marmora said in a phone interview. “It’s not the news I was looking for, but I’m going to get through it.”
Mooney last pitched April 13, allowing four runs in four innings, striking out seven, in a no-decision against Xavier, a 9-8 loss.
Mooney made nine starts this season for St. John's (25-19), going 2-1 with a 2.17 ERA. He's pitched 49 2/3 innings with a 1.34 WHIP and 57 strikeouts against 28 walks.
He was feeling some discomfort in his earlier starts, and the team prescribed him some anti-inflammatory medicine to help with the elbow soreness.
“That started to upset my stomach. I was throwing up during games, before games, during the week,” Mooney said. “I stopped taking the anti-inflammatories, and that’s when the problems (in my elbow) presented themselves.
“I could feel what was going on in my arm. I noticed I would lose feeling during the games. I noticed it during other starts. I never knew what the problem was until a trainer said, ‘I think you have a nerve problem.’”
He felt himself lose feeling in his arm in that start against Xavier. He was in pain and pulled himself out after the fourth inning.
Mooney was coming off impressive freshman and sophomore seasons when he established himself as one of the top pitchers in NCAA Division I baseball.
In 2017, Mooney went 8-2 with a 1.71 ERA and 88 strikeouts against 16 walks in 100 innings pitched. He was named the Big East Conference Pitcher of the Year and a finalist for the College Baseball Foundation’s National Pitcher of the Year Award.
Last season, he was 11-3 with a 2.56 ERA and 104 strikeouts against 28 walks in 95 innings. He helped the Red Storm win the Big East Conference title and qualify for the national tournament both years.
But he didn’t feel like himself this season. He was throwing up to 92 this season, a couple ticks down in his velocity from last season.
“I started to wonder if more stuff was wrong. I was walking more guys than usual," he said. "I think that was the main issue with what happened.”
Mooney is eligible for this year’s MLB draft. His future is now in question as he was expected to be taken by a team this June.
“It sucks it happened this year,” he said. “But everyone saw me throw the last two seasons and a third of this year.”
The MLB draft will be held June 3-5 in Secaucus, Hudson County. He still feels he will get drafted this year. If not, he will red shirt the 2020 season with St. John’s and come back as a grad student and pitch during the 2021 season in his fourth and final year of eligibility.
It’s not a bad worst-case scenario, he said. He can already extend his arm completely, and bend it to a near 90-degree angel.
“I’m looking forward to the process and everything that comes with it,” he said. “I’m excited to work toward throwing again.”
