Lexie Sharp (Ocean City H.S.) had two goals and an assist in Elizabethtown’s 21-7 loss to Stevenson. She had six goals and five draw controls in a 20-15 win over Goucher.
The sophomore attack/midfielder has a team-leading 47 points this season for the Blue Jays (3-7). She's second on the team in goals (34) and third in assists (13). She also has a team-high 50 draw controls to go with 22 ground balls and four caused turnovers.
Sharp was a three-time Press All-Star with the Red Raiders.
Megan Bozzi (Mainland) scored in Coastal Carolina’s 19-2 win over Kent State. She had an assist in a 26-2 win over Howard.
In La Salle’s 12-3 loss to Davidson, Allison Hunter (Middle Township) scored, and Bridget Ruskey (Middle Township) had a goal and an assist. In a 12-6 win over Virginia Commonwealth, Hunter had four goals, an assist and four draw controls, and Ruskey had a goal, an assist and three draw controls.
Jenna Steelman (Oakcrest) scored twice in Caldwell’s 18-16 loss to Saint Thomas Aquinas.
Vanessa Pagliei (Mainland) had a goal and an assist in Holy Family’s 15-11 loss to Nyack.
Teagen Hay (Oakcrest) had a goal and an assist in Jefferson’s 13-10 win over Wilmington. She had three goals and two assists in a 23-3 win over Felician.
In Widener’s 14-12 loss to Lebanon Valley, Carolina Kelley (Absegami) scored five, and Kristi Rohrer (Ocean City) had two goals and an assist. In a 24-9 win over Lycoming, Kelley scored twice and Rohrer added two goals and an assist.
Softball
Faith Hegh (Mainland) singled, scored and had a stolen base in Alabama at Birmingham’s 4-1 win over Texas at El Paso.
Rian Eigenmann (Millville) had two hits, two runs and an RBI in Central Connecticut State’s 7-1 win over Yale.
Haley Hulitt (Cumberland Regional) homered and drove in two runs, and was the winning pitcher in Drexel’s 7-6 win over Lafayette. She had two hits and an RBI in an 8-8 tie with Lafayette that was called after nine innings. She hit an RBI double in a 10-3 win over Saint Peter’s. She hit a two-run homer in an 11-2 loss to Charleston. She got the last two outs of a 5-3 win over Charleston for the save.
Jessie RIsing (Pinelands Regional) pitched a seven-inning complete game, allowing a run and striking out three in Manhattan’s 2-1 win over Morgan State.
Cheyenne Meyer (Cedar Creek) hit a solo homer in Morehead State’s 10-1 loss to UT Martin.
Rachel Zeides (Ocean City) singled, scored and drove in a run in Rider’s 5-2 win over Penn.
Caroline Kruger (Millville) hit a two-run homer in Sacred Heart’s 7-5 win over Stony Brook.
Kaila Smith (Millville) went 2 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI in Wagner’s 5-4 win over Manhattan. She singled, scored and drove in a run in a 4-3 win over Manhattan. She hit an RBI double in a 10-2 loss to Mount St. Mary’s.
Mya Lopez (Vineland) singled, scored and drove in a run in Bloomfield’s 5-1 win over East Stroudsburg. She went 2 for 3 with a run in a 3-0 win over Concordia.
Carly Testa (St. Joseph) went 2 for 3 with two RBIs in Caldwell’s 10-3 win over Goldey-Beacom. She doubled and scored twice in a 15-5 win over Felician.
Ariel Magee (Lower Cape May Regional) had an RBI double and scored in Chestnut Hill’s 3-1 win over Concordia. Magee, who recorded her 100th career hit earlier this season, had two hits, a run and an RBI in a 7-6 loss to Concordia.
Madison Mathes (Hammonton) had two hits and a run in Lock Haven’s 7-5 win over Slippery Rock. She had two hits in a 1-0 win over Pitt-Johnstown.
Samantha Errera (Cedar Creek) had a hit and an RBI in New Haven’s 2-1 win over Saint Rose.
Erin O’Brien (Cumberland) hit a solo home run in Nyack’s 14-3 loss to Kutztown. She had an RBI double and scored in a 2-1 win over Dominican. She went 3 for 4 with a run in a 5-4 loss to Dominican. She singled, doubled and scored twice in a 12-0 win over Holy Family. She had two hits, two runs and two RBIs in an 11-4 win over Holy Family.
Aysiah Cintron (Buena Regional) singled, doubled, scored and drove in a run Cabrini’s 4-3 win over Swarthmore.
Jessica Hewitt (Southern Regional) had two hits and was the winning pitcher in Centenary’s 6-2 win over FDU-Florham, striking out two in a complete game. In an 11-1 win over Clarks Summitt, she had an RBI and two runs, and was the winning pitcher with two strike outs. In a 7-1 win over Clarks Summitt, she had two hits and an RBI, and was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts in five innings.
Ella Glenn (EHT) had a single and a double in Franklin & Marshall’s 7-4 loss to Penn State Brandywine. She had two hits and a run scored in a 6-5 loss to Washington College.
Keani Hindle (Ocean City) hit a three-run homer in Immaculata’s 9-5 win over Alvernia. She had a solo homer and an RBI singled in a 3-3 tie with Alvernia that was called after eight innings. She had a triple and two RBIs in an 8-2 win over Gwynedd Mercy.
In Neumann’s 3-0 win over Cabrini, Bri Lagroteria (EHT) had two hits, a run and an RBI, and Kate Korte (EHT) hit a two-run single. In a 7-6 win over Cabrini, Lagroteria and Korte each had a single and a run, Korte added an RBI and Nicole Wisser (EHT) was the winning pitcher to improve to 3-2.
Arianna Segich (Ocean City) had a single, a run and two stolen bases in Penn State Brandywine’s 7-3 loss to King’s. She had two hits and two runs in a 4-3 win over Franklin & Marshall. She went 3 for 4 with two runs in a 7-4 win over Franklin & Marshall. She had two hits, three runs and an RBI in a 15-5 win over SUNY Delhi.
Gabriella Monzo (Mainland) went 3 for 3 with a double and five RBIs in Wesley’s 12-1 win over Marywood.
Men’s golf
David Hicks (Middle Township) finished tied for 21st for William & Mary at the Horseshoe Intercollegiate in Williamsburg, Virginia. He shot a 71-75-77 to finish the event 10-over par (223).
Giovanni Albano (St. Augustine) was tied for 32nd for Drew at the New York University Invitational in Bloomfield, Essex County. He shot a 170 (87-83).
Ryan Hodgdon (Mainland) tied for 16th with a two-day 174 for Ursinus at the Revolutionary Collegiate Classic in Rising Sun, Maryland.
Michael Lange (Atlantic City) helped Rosemont finish third at the West Cup in La Verne, California. He shot a final-round 72 to lead the team. Lange won the McDaniel Invitational in Abbottstown, Pennsylvania, shooting a two-day 171 (plus-7).
Stevenson’s Julia Kline (Atlantic City) competed in the women’s tournament at the McDaniel Invitational, coming in fifth with a two-day 172.
