Ursinus College junior outfielder Dom Fiorentino capped a big week with a monster game Sunday.
The 2016 Ocean City High School graduate hit a pair of home runs, a solo shot in the first inning and a grand slam in the sixth, and drove in six runs in a 17-3 win in the second game of a doubleheader against the City College of New York.
In the first game, he doubled, tripled, scored and drove in a run in an 8-6 win over CCNY. Also last week, he singled twice, walked four times and scored three runs in a 14-3 win over Delaware Valley.
In 13 games this season, Fiorentino, from Ocean View, is hitting .420 (21 for 50) with two doubles, seven triples, three homers, 18 runs and 12 RBIs.
The Bears (8-5) will play Tuesday against Penn State-Harrisburg.
Todd Henry (Egg Harbor Township) went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI in Delaware State’s 5-1 win over Coppin State. He went 2 for 5 with a two-run homer in a 12-11 loss to Coppin State.
Anthony Boselli (Holy Spirit) went 2 for 5 with a double, a run and two RBIs in Fairfield’s 9-2 win over James Madison. He singled twice, scored and drove in two in a 4-3 loss to Iona.
Seamus Brazill (Barnegat) allowed one run in 2 1/3 innings of relief, striking out one, in Hofstra’s 9-1 loss to St. John’s.
Matt Rivera (Holy Spirit) doubled in La Salle’s 4-2 win over Delaware. In a 19-9 win over Fairleigh Dickinson, Pete Berenato (Hammonton) allowed four unearned runs in 3 2/3 innings with five strikeouts to get the victory.
Mike Vasturia (St. Augustine) pitched a perfect ninth, striking out one, in Maryland’s 12-4 win over Elon.
Josh Hood (St. Augustine went 4 for 5 with two doubles, two home runs, three runs and five RBIs in Penn’s 16-12 win over Harvard. He singled twice, scored and drove in a run in an 8-6 loss to Harvard.
Sean Mooney (Ocean City) allowed an unearned run in six innings to improve to 2-0 for St. John’s in a 9-1 win over Hofstra. He struck out seven, allowing three hits and four walks.
Anthony Elefante (Lacey Township) allowed one run in two innings, striking out four, in Bloomfield’s 4-2 win over Concordia. He hit a three-run homer in a 15-2 win over Concordia.
L.T. Struble (Hammonton) went 2 for 5 with a triple and a run scored in Felician’s 3-1 loss to Chestnut Hill. He went 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs in a 13-10 win over Nyack. He singled twice, scored and drove in a run in a 25-14 loss to Nyack. He singled twice and scored two runs in a 12-4 win over Chestnut Hill.
Robert Wood (Mainland Regional) scored three runs in Jefferson’s 8-2 win over Goldey-Beacom. He went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI in a 15-5 win over Concordia. He singled twice, scored and drove in a run in a 6-4 win over Concordia and singled twice and drove in a run in a 4-2 win over Goldey-Beacom.
In the University of the Sciences’ 4-3 win over Wilmington, Ryan Johnson (Oakcrest) went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a run and an RBI. Austin Blumetti (Mainland) pitched a scoreless inning with a strikeout, and Kris Morgenweck (St. Augustine) pitched a perfect ninth for the save.
In a 7-5 win over Wilmington, Johnson singled twice and drove in two runs. In a 5-2 loss to Post, Justin Skinner (St. Augustine) went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, and Blumetti struck out the two batters he faced in relief. In a 4-1 win over Post, Skinner went 3 for 3 with two runs scored, and Morgenweck pitched five shutout innings for the win. He struck out seven.
Nick Grotti (Millville) singled and drove in three runs in West Virginia Wesleyan’s 7-6 win over Wheeling Jesuit.
Sean Carew (St. Augustine) hit a solo homer in Arcadia’s 16-11 win over Scranton. He singled twice and drove in a run in a 4-3 win over Widener. He doubled, scored and drove in a run in a 4-2 win over Widener.
Kyle Daddario (Cumberland Regional) singled, doubled and scored in Eastern’s 13-1 loss to Cabrini. He went 2 for 5 with a double and two runs in an 11-10 win over Wilkes.
Andrew Fowler (EHT) scored twice in Neumann’s 8-5 win over Marymount.
Matthew McCourt (St. Augustine) hit a walk-off two-run homer for Mount Aloysius in a 6-4 win over Wilson. He singled, scored and drove in a run in a 12-11 win over Wilson. In a 13-3 win over Pittsburgh-Bradford, brother Michael McCourt (St. Augustine) scored two runs, and Matthewallowed three runs in a complete-game victory. He struck out two. In an 8-7 win over Pittsburgh-Bradford, Michael singled, doubled and scored.
Brandon Riggs (EHT) allowed two runs, one earned, in five innings of relief and got no decision in Penn State-Harrisburg’s 5-0 loss to York. He struck out eight.
In Rowan’s 3-1 win over Wisconsin-La Crosse, Justin Smith (Hammonton) allowed a run with six strikeouts in seven innings. He did not get the decision. Andrew Cartier (Buena Regional) pitched a shutout ninth to get the save. In a 4-2 win over Endicott, Steven Hewa (Absegami) singled twice, and Cartier pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save.
Matt Branco (Absegami) singled twice in Stevens Institute of Technology’s 9-2 loss to Apprentice School. He went 3 for 3 with two doubles, two runs and three RBIs in a 17-0 win over Elmira.
Brady Kessler (EHT) doubled, scored and drove in a run in Stevenson’s 4-0 win over Albright. He singled twice in a 5-4 win over Albright.
JT Hibschman (Millville) pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings to get the win, striking out four, in Wilkes’ 6-0 victory over Eastern.
In Mercer County’s 5-2 win over Garrett, Domenic Boselli (Holy Spirit) singled twice, scored and drove in a run. Aaron McLaughlin (Barnegat) had a hit and two RBIs. In an 8-2 win over North Central Missouri, McLaughlin singled twice, scored twice and drove in two runs.
In a 13-11 loss to Florence-Darlington Tech, Boselli went 2 for 5 with a double, two runs and an RBI, and McLaughlin singled twice and scored. In an 8-7 loss to ASA Brooklyn, Boselli went 2 for 3 with a triple, a run and three RBIs.
Women’s basketball
Lauren Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had nine points, three rebounds and three assists in Fordham’s 70-49 loss to Syracuse in the first round of the NCAA Division I tournament.
Goldey-Beacom freshman Alexis Harrison (Millville) finished her season with a .529 shooting percentage, the best in program history.
Men’s volleyball
In Belmont-Abbey’s 3-0 loss to New Jersey Institute of Technology, Brennan Davis (Southern) had 16 assists. Collin Lockwood (Southern) had two digs, and Liam Maxwell (Southern) had 10 kills.
In a 3-0 win over Lees-McRae, Davis had 30 assists and four digs. Lockwood had five digs, and Maxwell had 11 kills and six digs.
In a 3-2 loss to Lincoln Memorial, Davis had 55 assists and eight digs. Lockwood had three digs, and Maxwell had a career-high 28 kills with 11 digs. Against NJIT, Maxwell became the second player in program history to reach 1,000 career kills.
Women’s tennis
Tess Fisher (Vineland) won 6-2, 7-6 at second singles and 6-4 with partner Kat Muzik at first doubles in Rutgers’ 7-0 victory over Southern University. She won 6-2, 6-1 at third singles and 6-4, 6-1 in doubles in a victory over Binghamton.
