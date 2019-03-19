Keani Hindle (Ocean City H.S.) went 2 for 3 with a triple, a run and two RBIs for the Immaculata University softball team in an 11-0 win over Lancaster Bible.
She also doubled, tripled and scored in a 3-1 win over Spalding and went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple, two runs and four RBIs in a 9-7 win over Salem State.
The freshman infielder from Seaville is one of the top hitters for the Mighty Macs (7-1). She was batting .435 (10 for 23) with three doubles, three triples and seven RBIs in eight games.
Faith Hegh (Mainland) hit an RBI double in Alabama at Birmingham’s 8-4 loss to Louisiana Tech. She singled twice in a 7-4 loss to Louisiana Tech. She went 2 for 3 with a double and a run in a 6-2 loss to Louisiana Tech.
Chelsea Howard (Lacey Township) allowed a run in four innings with four strikeouts to earn the win in Binghamton’s 13-5 victory over Morgan State.
Jessie Rising (Pinelands Regional) pitched 3 2/3 shutout innings in relief to get the win in Manhattan’s 6-4 victory against Saint Mary’s. She struck out two
Rachel Zeides (Ocean City) doubled in Rider’s 4-3 loss to Santa Clara. She went 2 for 2 in a 2-1 win over UC Davis. She singled, doubled and drove in two runs in a 12-3 loss to Santa Clara.
Caroline Kruger (Millville) went 3 for 3 with a run in Sacred Heart’s 2-0 win over George Mason.
Kaila Smith (Millville) singled, scored two runs and drove in two more in Wagner’s 9-6 win over Holy Cross. She singled twice and had an RBI in an 11-1 loss to Hofstra.
Sara Raubertas (St. Joseph) went 2 for 2 with a double, a run and three RBIs in Caldwell’s 11-1 win over Bentley.
Ariel Magee (Lower Cape May Regional) tripled and homered in Chestnut Hill’s 6-2 loss to East Stroudsburg. In an 8-0 win over Felician, Hunter Irvin (EHT) pitched five shutout innings, allowing just three hits.
Tymera Crudup (Barnegat) singled, scored twice and drove in a run in Lincoln’s 19-12 win over Livingstone.
Madison Mathes (Hammonton) went 2 for 4 with a run in Lock Haven’s 9-3 win over Le Moyne.
Erin O’Brien (Cumberland) singled twice and scored in Nyack’s 6-3 loss to Purdue Northwest. She hit a solo homer in a 6-4 loss to Georgian Court. She went 2 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI in a 10-2 loss to Georgian Court.
Aysiah Cintron (Buena Regional) went 4 for 4 with a double, four runs and stolen base in Cabrini’s 10-2 win over Eastern. She went 2 for 3 with two runs in an 8-0 win over Eastern.
Jessica Hewitt (Southern) allowed a run in seven innings with five strikeouts, getting the win in Centenary’s 7-1 win over SUNY Poly. She singled twice and drove in a run and got the win in a nine-inning performance in a 7-5 win over Dean. She allowed three runs in seven innings, striking out five, in a 5-3 win over Lancaster Bible to improve to 4-3.
Ella Glenn (EHT) went 3 for 4 with a run in Franklin & Marshall’s 8-2 win over Smith. She singled, scored and drove in two runs in a 14-3 win over North Park. She went 3 for 4 with a three-run homer in an 8-2 win over Mount Union.
In Neumann’s 11-3 win over Albright, Bri Lagroteria (EHT) went 2 for 3 with two runs, and Kate Korte (EHT) singled. Nicole Wisser (EHT) pitched a complete game, allowing three unearned runs in six innings. She struck out four.
Arianna Segich (Ocean City) doubled, tripled and scored two runs in Penn State Brandywine’s 9-7 loss to Swarthmore.
In Rosemont’s 7-6 win over Penn State Abington, Samantha Defrancisco (Cumberland) went 3 for 4 with a run, and Madison Hagerty (Our Lady of Mercy) singled, scored and drove in a run.
Men's lacrosse
Three St. Augustine Prep grads contributed in Delaware's 12-10 loss to Johns Hopkins. Joe Eisele had four goals and an assist, Charlie Kitchen had a goal and an assist, and Dean DiSimone added goal.
Dylan Jinks (Southern Regional) had two goals and three assist in Hartford’s 12-11 win over Stony Brook.
Nick DeCaprio (St. Augustine) had a goal, an assist, three ground balls and a caused turnover in Michigan’s 16-13 loss to Marquette.
Ethan Irizarry (Mainland Regional) had three goals and two ground balls in Coker’s 12-6 loss to Catawba.
Kyle Mulrane (Southern) had an assist in Eastern’s 16-7 loss to Ursinus.
In FDU-Florham's 10-5 win over Bryn Athyn, MacGyver Hay (Oakcrest) had seven ground balls and two caused turnovers, and Kyle Conrad (Ocean City) had an assist and three ground balls.
Cole Blackley (Lower Cape May) had two goals and an assist in Kean’s 16-7 win over Hanover.
Trevor Holak (Oakcrest) scored in Lebanon Valley’s 12-8 win over King’s.
Hunter Faunce (Mainland) made four saves, allowing two goals in 30 minutes of Neumann’s 22-5 win over Mt. St. Vincent.
Aiden Baltz (St. Augustine) had 13 ground balls, winning 19 of 26 faceoffs in Ursinus’ 16-7 win over Eastern.
Women's lacrosse
Bridget Ruskey (Middle Township) had two goals, two assists and six draw controls in La Salle's 17-15 win over Radford.
In Caldwell’s 21-17 win over Queens, Rachel Lucia (EHT) had three goals, and Jenna Steelman (Oakcrest) scored two. In a 24-9 loss to Lock Haven, Steelman scored four, and Lucia added an assist. In a 24-11 loss to Georgian Court, Lucia scored twice, Steelman scored twice and Mia Monacelli (EHT) had 20 saves.
Vanessa Pagliei (Mainland) had two goals and an assist in Holy Family’s 18-6 loss to Neumann. She scored four in a 16-3 win over District of Columbia. She scored two in a 25-4 loss to Rollins.
Mikala Gillespie (Ocean City) had an assist in Rowan’s 18-17 loss to St. Mary’s.
Caroline Kelley (Absegami) scored in Widener’s 20-9 loss to Cabrini. She scored six in a 21-16 loss to Moravian.
Ashley Hunter (Lower Cape May) had an assist in Lourdes’ 23-6 loss to Cumberlands. She had four goals and an assist in a 20-12 win over Columbia.
Men’s golf
David Hicks (Middle Township) shot a 74-72-76 to finish 12-over for William & Mary at the Cleveland Palmetto Invitational in Aiken, Georgia. He had an eagle during the third round and made 34 pars over three rounds.
Women's basketball
Lauren Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) and Fordham earned a berth in the first round of the NCAA Division I tournament. The Rams, who won the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, are coached by 1978 Ocean City grad Stephanie Gaitley. The Rams are seeded 14th in their region and will face No. 3 seed Syracuse in the first round 2 p.m. Saturday.
Dana DiRenzo (St. Joseph) scored two in St. Francis Brooklyn's 80-74 loss to Mount St. Mary's in a Northeast Conference tournament game.
Wrestling
Brown senior C.J. LaFragola (St. Joseph) will begin his third quest for a spot on the podium at the NCAA Division I tournament in Pittsburgh on Thursday. LaFragola (24-9) is the 27th seed at 184 pounds and will face No. 6 Drew Foster of Northern Iowa (23-5) in the first round of the 32-man field.
Two Southern Regional grads were named to the National Wrestling Coaches Association Division III All-Academic list on Thursday: Wilkes senior Nicholas Racanelli and Castleton freshman Owen Kretschmer. Racanelli advanced to the Division III tournament, finishing his year 32-3 (112-34 for his career. Kretschmer went 29-12 in his first collegiate season. To earn All-Academic honors, wrestlers must maintain a 3.2 GPA or better, and they must be either a national qualifier or an all-region selection with a .500 or better winning percentage.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.