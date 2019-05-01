Freshman longstick midfielder MacGyver Hay wrapped up an impactful first season for the Fairleigh Dickinson University - Florham Campus men’s lacrosse team.
Hay, an Oakcrest High School graduate, has a team-leading 42 caused turnovers and 71 ground balls in 14 games, 13 of which he started. He also had four assists. The 5-foot-9 Mays Landing resident was a first-team Press All-Star for the Falcons last season.
In FDU-Florham’s 13-9 win over Manhattanville, Hay had an assist, five ground balls and five caused turnovers, and Michael Adragna (Southern) had four ground balls and a caused turnover. In a 13-5 loss to Wilkes, Hay had two caused turnovers and a ground ball, and Adragna had three ground balls and a caused turnovers.
Adragna, a 6-4 senior who graduated from Southern in 2015, is FDU-Florham’s second-leading defender with 38 ground balls and 39 caused turnovers.
The Devils finished their season 7-7.
In Delaware’s 11-9 loss to Massachusetts, Charlie Kitchen (St. Augustine Prep) had two goals and an assist, Dean DiSimone (St. Augustine) had three assists, and Joe Eisele (St. Augustine) scored.
Dylan Jinks (Southern Regional) scored twice in Hartford’s 11-9 loss to Maryland, Baltimore County.
Nick DeCaprio (St. Augustine) had three ground balls and two caused turnovers in Michigan’s 13-10 win over Ohio State.
In Georgian Court’s 15-10 win over Dominican, Randy Collins (Absegami) scored three, and Patrick Quinn (Lacey Township) added a goal.
Gordon von Schmidt (Southern) had four ground balls and a caused turnover in Albright’s 16-9 loss to Lebanon Valley.
Ethan Kazmierski (St. Augustine) had three goals in Amherst’s 21-7 win over Trinity. He had an assist in a 23-9 win over Bates.
Ryan Mahon (Lacey) scored three in Arcadia’s 23-9 win over Albright. He had a goal in a 19-10 loss to Stevenson.
In Eastern’s 13-3 win over Delaware Valley, Antonio Yeoman (Mainland Regional) had a goal and an assist, Kyle Mulrane (Southern) scored, and Anthony Firmani (Southern) had two ground balls and won 4 of 6 faceoffs. In a 10-7 win over DeSales, Yeoman scored.
Cole Blackley (Lower Cape May Regional) scored in Kean’s 30-7 win over Rosemont. He had a goal in a 20-7 loss to Montclair State in a Colonial States Athletic Conference tournament game.
Trevor Holak (Oakcrest) had an assist in Lebanon Valley’s 11-5 loss to Widener. He scored twice in a 16-9 win over Albright.
Andrew Carpenter (St. Augustine) scored twice in Lynchburg’s 21-5 win over Guilford.
Nick DeOliveira (Lacey) had an assist in Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s 11-6 loss to St. Lawrence.
Women's track
Ayana Culhane (Absegami) was second in the shot put, breaking the Hampton school record with a toss of 14.48 meters at the Virginia Grand Prix.
Mariah Hubbard (Absegami) won the triple jump (37 feet, 6 inches) for Monmouth at the Lehigh Covert Classic.
Sara Wells (Barnegat) won the discus (36.85 meters) and the javelin (32.82) for New Jersey Institute of Technology at the Peacock/Brick City Classic in Newark.
Joshonda Johnson (Absegami) and Quinn Bithell (Lower Cape May Regional) ran on Rider’s 4x400 relay (3:50.27) at the Penn Relays. Kristin Siegle (Buena Regional) ran on the distance medley relay (11:51.59). Where either relay placed was not specified.
Asia Young (Holy Spirit) was ninth in the long jump (5.97) for Purdue at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa.
Iyanla Kollock (Our Lady of Mercy) ran on Rutgers’ program record-breaking medley relay (3:48.63) which took fourth at the Penn Relays.
Madelyn Bradway (Ocean City) was second in the discus (40.01) for Sacred Heart at the Yale Springtime Invitational. She also finished third in the hammer throw with a personal-best 49.78.
Kaitlyn Mooney (Southern Regional) won the 5,000 (17:26.64) for Coast Guard at the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Championships in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Kierston Johnson (Oakcrest) and Melina Johnson (Egg Harbor Township) ran on Rowan’s spring medley relay that finished 12th (4:20.71) at the Penn Relays. They also ran on the 26th-place 4x200 (1:44.23). Carrie Wunder (Lower Cape May) was ninth in the hammer throw (39.96).
Rowan also competed at the Covert Classic in Lehigh. Kierston Johnson was fourth in the 100 (12.88), and ran on the fourth-place 4x100 (50.39).
Ally Zelinski (Ocean City) was 39th in the long jump (4.76) for The College of New Jersey at the Penn Relays.
Men’s track
Alex Dessoye (EHT) ran on Bucknell’s ninth-place distance medley relay (9:54.05) at the Penn Relays.
Michael Cephas (Vineland) ran on Rider’s 4x100 relay (42.34) at the Penn Relays. Their place wasn’t specified.
John Mooers (Middle Township) was third in the discus (56.45) for Rutgers at the Penn Relays. Eric Barnes (EHT) ran on the eighth-place 4x800 relay (7:47.06).
Devin Martin (St. Joseph) finished fourth in the 110 hurdles (15.17) for host Georgian Court at the Lion’s Invitational. Martin was also seventh in the triple jump (13.61 meters). DaShawn Lamar-Baldwin (Bridgeton) was tied for 10th in the high jump (1.80). Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) was seventh in the long jump (6.55). Alejandro Valdez (Bridgeton) was sixth in the shot put (14.66).
Joshua Moore (Middle Township) won the long jump (6.75) for Bridgewater State at the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Justin Bishop (Mainland Regional) ran on Rowan’s 4x400 relay (3:16.26) that finished 29th at the Penn Relays. At the Lion’s Invitational at TCNJ, John Nguyen (Absegami) was 10th in the 110 hurdles (15.73).
Rowing
Olivia Martinelli (Ocean City) was the coxswain for West Virginia’s second-place third varsity eight that competed with George Washington on the Potomac River in Washington, D.C.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.