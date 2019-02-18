St. John’s University ace Sean Mooney began his junior baseball season Friday.
The 2016 Ocean City High School graduate allowed one run on three hits and four walks in a 3-2 loss to No. 3-ranked University of California in Los Angeles. He struck out eight.
The 6-foot-1 right-hander from Marmora is regarded as one of the top pitchers in NCAA Division I. On Feb. 7, he was named on USA Baseball’s Golden Spikes Award watch list. The award is given to the best amateur baseball player in the United States for the regular season.
Mooney is a two-time All-Big East selection and the 2017 conference Pitcher of the Year. He has a 19-5 career record with a 2.12 ERA in 32 appearances (29 starts). Last season, he went 11-3 with a 2.56 ERA with 104 strikeouts.
Mooney will be eligible for the MLB draft this summer. He was overlooked in 2016 after a stellar senior season at Ocean City. That year, he was a first-team Press All-Star after going 9-1 with a 0.63 ERA and leading the Red Raiders to the state Group III final.
Mooney's next start is this Friday, when the Red Storm travel to Western Carolina.
Bill Chillari (St. Augustine Prep) pitched two perfect innings in relief, striking out all six he faced, in Duke’s 7-0 win over Lehigh.
Joseph Acosta (Vineland) pitched an inning in relief, allowing an unearned run on a hit in East Tennessee State’s 14-4 win over Iona.
Matt Rivera (Holy Spirit) went 2 for 4 with a run scored in La Salle’s 5-4 win over Charleston Southern.
Mike Vasturia (St. Augustine) struck out the only batter he faced in Maryland’s 10-6 loss to Campbell.
Jared Kacso (Barnegat) pitched seven innings, allowing three runs, one earned, in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 5-4 win over Eastern Michigan. He allowed five hits and a walk, striking out five.
Kyle Gerace (Mainland Regional) pitched three shutout innings in relief, allowing two hits and striking out two, in Rutgers’ 7-1 loss to Miami.
L.T. Struble (Hammonton) singled, scored and drove in a run in Felician’s 8-6 loss to Barry. He doubled in an 11-5 loss to Barry. He singled twice and scored in a 9-4 loss to Barry.
Nick Grotti (Millville) hit a two-run homer in West Virginia Wesleyan’s 20-8 loss to Pitt-Johnstown. He had a pinch-hit walk and scored in a 7-6 win over Pitt-Johnstown.
Tyler Norris (Wildwood Catholic) singled and stole a base in Cabrini’s 6-3 win over Catholic. He was 2 for 4 with an RBI in a 6-3 win over Catholic.
Zach Mason (Southern Regional) pitched two-thirds of an inning of shutout relief and got the win for Misericordia in a 7-5 victory over Shenandoah.
In Neumann’s 5-4 loss to Methodist, Tyler Ramos (Millville) went 2 for 4, and Alex Layton (Cedar Creek) had a pinch-hit RBI single. In a 9-4 win over Bridgewater, Andrew Fowler (Egg Harbor Township) singled and scored.
Brady Kessler (EHT) singled and drove in two runs in Stevenson’s 6-5 loss to St. Mary’s.
Greg Elfreth (St. Augustine) had an RBI double and a run scored in Widener’s 6-3 win over Marymount.
Softball
Faith Hegh (Mainland) went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI in Alabama at Birmingham’s 12-4 win over Wright State. She went 2 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI in a 10-2 win over Wright State. She doubled twice, drove in two and scored in an 11-6 win over Austin Peay. She singled and doubled in a 7-2 loss to Texas Tech and singled twice and scored in an 11-3 loss to Auburn.
Chelsea Howard (Lacey Township) pitched a shutout seventh inning with a strikeout in Binghamton’s 9-3 win over California State Bakersfield. She pitched the last four innings, allowing just a walk and striking out one, to earn the decision in an 8-3 win over Santa Clara.
Cheyenne Meyer (Cedar Creek) walked twice and scored in Morehead State’s 6-4 win over Georgia Southern.
Caroline Kruger (Millville) went 3 for 3 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs in Sacred Heart’s 10-3 win over Hartford. She singled twice, scored and drove in a run in an 11-7 win over Oakland.
Kaila Smith’s (Millville) RBI sacrifice fly in the first led Wagner to a 1-0 win over Purdue. She singled and drove in a run in a 7-6 loss to East Carolina. Smith also went 3 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI in an 8-7 loss to Cleveland State. She singled and hit a three-run homer in a 6-3 loss to ECU.
Victoria Szrom (EHT) hit a three-run homer in Florida Tech’s 7-2 win over Lee. She doubled twice, scored twice and drove in two runs in a 9-5 win over Lynn.
Madison Mathes (Hammonton) singled twice and drove in a run in Lock Haven’s 3-1 win over Felician. She singled and drove in a run in a 3-1 loss to Merrimack.
Samantha Errera (Cedar Creek) went 3 for 3 with two doubles, two runs and four RBIs in New Haven’s 14-1 win over Slippery Rock. For Slippery Rock, Becca Roesch (Absegami) had an RBI double.
Women's swimming
Iona's Aly Chain (Ocean City) earned three silver medals at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championships. She swam on the second-place 200 freestyle relay (1:36.10). She also won a silver medal in the 50 free (23.85) and the 100 butterfly (56.68). She swam on the seventh-place 200 medley relay (1:48.20) and the seventh-place 400 medley relay (3:21.75).
Rider also competed in the MAAC Championships. Victoria Evans (EHT) swam on the second-place 200 medley relay (1:45.26). She also swam on the winning 200 free relay (1:35.82) and fourth-place 400 free relay (3:31.98) and was sixth in the 50 free (24.25).
Tori DeLusant (Oakcrest) was second in the 400 individual medley (4:58.17) for Cabrini at the Atlantic East Conference Championships. She was second in the 200 IM (2:21.14).
Melanie Milam (Vineland) swam on Stevenson's winning and school-record-breaking 200 medley relay (1:47.11) at the Middle Atlantic Conference Championships. She won the 200 IM (2:07.67) and broke another school record. She was also third in the 100 backstroke (58.43) and swam on the second-place 400 medley relay (3:58.71) that also broke a school record.
Women's basketball
Lauren Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had 11 points and four assists in Fordham’s 58-42 win over Davidson. She had 11 points, four rebounds and two assists in a 53-44 win over St. Bonaventure.
Destiny Thompson (Bridgeton) had 16 points and 10 rebounds in Georgian Court’s 84-57 win over Wilmington. She scored 15 in an 86-70 loss to Post.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had 13 points and nine rebounds in Albright’s 73-65 win over Alvernia. She had four points, seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals in a 67-47 loss to Stevenson.
Dej'hanee McNeal (Lower Cape May) had seven points, seven rebounds and three blocks in Alvernia’s 58-44 loss to Lebanon Valley.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had nine points, eight assists and five rebounds in Cairn’s 71-51 loss to Keystone. She scored 19 in a 69-62 win over Wilson. On Sunday, she was named a Colonial States Athletic Conference honorable mention and a member of the Sportsmanship Team.
Megan Stafford (Mainland) had 10 points, six rebounds and three steals in Catholic’s 68-48 win over Goucher. She had 13 rebounds, five steals, four assists and three points in a 54-39 win over Drew.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) scored 14 in Delaware Valley’s 83-71 win over Wilkes. She had 20 points, four rebounds and two steals in an 80-53 loss to DeSales.
Ashley Toner (Barnegat) had six point and three rebounds in Emerson’s 75-35 win over Mount Holyoke.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 33 points, five rebounds and three assists in Kean’s 82-79 loss to Rowan. She scored 29 in a 72-67 win over Montclair State.
Ashley Kline (Pinelands Regional) had four rebounds and two assists in Lebanon Valley’s 57-49 loss to Messiah. She had four points and five rebounds in a 58-44 win over Alvernia.
Kilie Wyers (Ocean City) had eight points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in Marywood’s 63-52 win over Immaculata.
Olivia Rulon (Wildwood Catholic) had eight rebounds, six assists and four points in Rowan’s 82-79 win over Kean.
Mackenzie McCracken (Wildwood) had six points and five rebounds in Widener’s 68-67 win over Lycoming.
