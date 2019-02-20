St. John’s University ace Sean Mooney began his junior season Friday.
The 2016 Ocean City High School graduate allowed one run on three hits and four walks in a 3-2 loss to No. 3-ranked University of California in Los Angeles. He struck out eight.
The 6-foot-1 right-hander from Marmora is regarded as one of the top pitchers in NCAA Division I. On Feb. 7, he was named on USA Baseball’s Golden Spikes Award watch list. The award is given to the best amateur baseball player in the United States for the regular season.
Mooney is a two-time All-Big East selection and the 2017 conference Pitcher of the Year. He has a 19-5 career record with a 2.12 ERA in 32 appearances (29 starts). Last season, he went 11-3 with a 2.56 ERA with 104 strikeouts.
Mooney will be eligible for the MLB draft this summer. He was overlooked in 2016 after a stellar senior season at Ocean City. That year, he was a first-team Press All-Star after going 9-1 with a 0.63 ERA and leading the Red Raiders to the state Group III final.
Mooney's next start is this Friday, when the Red Storm travel to Western Carolina.
Bill Chillari (St. Augustine Prep) pitched two perfect innings in relief, striking out all six he faced, in Duke’s 7-0 win over Lehigh.
Joseph Acosta (Vineland) pitched an inning in relief, allowing an unearned run on a hit in East Tennessee State’s 14-4 win over Iona.
Matt Rivera (Holy Spirit) went 2 for 4 with a run scored in La Salle’s 5-4 win over Charleston Southern.
Mike Vasturia (St. Augustine) struck out the only batter he faced in Maryland’s 10-6 loss to Campbell.
Jared Kacso (Barnegat) pitched seven innings, allowing three runs, one earned, in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 5-4 win over Eastern Michigan. He allowed five hits and a walk, striking out five.
Kyle Gerace (Mainland Regional) pitched three shutout innings in relief, allowing two hits and striking out two, in Rutgers’ 7-1 loss to Miami.
L.T. Struble (Hammonton) singled, scored and drove in a run in Felician’s 8-6 loss to Barry. He doubled in an 11-5 loss to Barry. He singled twice and scored in a 9-4 loss to Barry.
Nick Grotti (Millville) hit a two-run homer in West Virginia Wesleyan’s 20-8 loss to Pitt-Johnstown. He had a pinch-hit walk and scored in a 7-6 win over Pitt-Johnstown.
Tyler Norris (Wildwood Catholic) singled and stole a base in Cabrini’s 6-3 win over Catholic. He was 2 for 4 with an RBI in a 6-3 win over Catholic.
Zach Mason (Southern Regional) pitched two-thirds of an inning of shutout relief and got the win for Misericordia in a 7-5 victory over Shenandoah.
In Neumann’s 5-4 loss to Methodist, Tyler Ramos (Millville) went 2 for 4, and Alex Layton (Cedar Creek) had a pinch-hit RBI single. In a 9-4 win over Bridgewater, Andrew Fowler (Egg Harbor Township) singled and scored.
Brady Kessler (EHT) singled and drove in two runs in Stevenson’s 6-5 loss to St. Mary’s.
Greg Elfreth (St. Augustine) had an RBI double and a run scored in Widener’s 6-3 win over Marymount.
Women's swimming
Iona's Aly Chain (Ocean City) earned three silver medals at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championships. She swam on the second-place 200 freestyle relay (1:36.10). She also won a silver medal in the 50 free (23.85) and the 100 butterfly (56.68). She swam on the seventh-place 200 medley relay (1:48.20) and the seventh-place 400 medley relay (3:21.75).
Rider also competed in the MAAC Championships. Victoria Evans (EHT) swam on the second-place 200 medley relay (1:45.26). She also swam on the winning 200 free relay (1:35.82) and fourth-place 400 free relay (3:31.98) and was sixth in the 50 free (24.25).
Tori DeLusant (Oakcrest) was second in the 400 individual medley (4:58.17) for Cabrini at the Atlantic East Conference Championships. She was second in the 200 IM (2:21.14).
Melanie Milam (Vineland) swam on Stevenson's winning and school-record-breaking 200 medley relay (1:47.11) at the Middle Atlantic Conference Championships. She won the 200 IM (2:07.67) and broke another school record. She was also third in the 100 backstroke (58.43) and swam on the second-place 400 medley relay (3:58.71) that also broke a school record.
Men's basketball
Sa'eed Nelson (St. Augustine Prep) had 20 points and eight assists in American's 86-84 loss to Loyola. He had 27 points, six rebounds and four assists in an 83-81 loss to Colgate.
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had six points and three rebounds in Bowling Green's 87-67 win over Northern Illinois.
Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) had 13 points and five rebounds in Howard's 79-73 win over Bethune-Cookman. He had seven points, three assists and three steals in an 85-81 loss to North Carolina A&T.
Tyler Jones (Holy Spirit) had two points, four rebounds and two blocks in Maryland Eastern Shore's 68-61 loss to North Carolina A&T. He had six points and five rebounds in a 58-55 loss to Coppin State.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) had five points and five rebounds in St. Bonaventure's 76-51 win over Saint Joseph's. He had six points, 11 rebounds and five blocks in a 79-56 win over George Mason.
Peyton Mortellite (Hammonton) had 14 points, three rebounds and three assists in Bloomsburg's 80-64 win over Cheyney. He had four points, seven rebounds and four assists in an 84-57 loss to Millersville.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern Regional) had 17 points and six rebounds in Pace's 80-69 loss to New Haven. He had 19 points and 10 rebounds in an 87-77 loss to Adelphi.
Juanye Colon (Atlantic City) had 11 points and three rebounds in District of Columbia's 87-64 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas.
Tanner Kerr (Middle Township) had 17 points and 16 rebounds for the University of the Sciences in an 88-79 win over Holy Family. He had five points and 16 rebounds in a 68-58 win over Nyack.
DJ Smith (Wildwood Catholic) had six points and three rebounds in Cabrini's 89-79 loss to Neumann.
Divine Anderson (Pleasantville) had 17 points, five rebounds and four assists in Centenary's 83-76 win over Rosemont. He had 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 91-74 win over Clarks Summet.
Nate Aldrich (St. Augustine Prep) had 10 points and 14 rebounds in Drew's 64-52 win over Scranton. He had 15 points and eight rebounds in a 92-90 win over Catholic.
Ethan Dubois (Southern) had seven points, four assists and two rebounds in Elizabethtown's 87-69 loss to Juniata. He had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists in an 83-75 loss to Moravian.
Eric Ray (Southern) had six points, five rebounds and three assists in FDU-Florham's 80-77 win over Wilkes.
Matt Sommers (Holy Spirit) had five points and two rebounds in Gwynedd Mercy's 74-69 win over Marywood.
Jalen Horsley (Oakcrest) had six points and three rebounds in Marywood's 99-72 win over Immaculata.
C.J. Barnes (Holy Spirit) had 16 points and eight rebounds in Moravian's 98-89 loss to Susquehanna. He had 17 points and four rebounds in a 75-83 win over Elizabethtown.
Ryan Legler (Wildwood Catholic) had 22 points and four rebounds in Rowan's 91-77 win over Kean.
Trai Greer (Middle Township) scored 13 in Rutgers-Camden's 73-37 loss to Montclair State.
In Widener's 77-71 loss to Lycoming, Connor Laverty (Ocean City) had 19 points and five rebounds, and Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had five points and three rebounds.
Women's basketball
Lauren Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had 11 points and four assists in Fordham’s 58-42 win over Davidson. She had 11 points, four rebounds and two assists in a 53-44 win over St. Bonaventure.
Destiny Thompson (Bridgeton) had 16 points and 10 rebounds in Georgian Court’s 84-57 win over Wilmington. She scored 15 in an 86-70 loss to Post.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had 13 points and nine rebounds in Albright’s 73-65 win over Alvernia. She had four points, seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals in a 67-47 loss to Stevenson.
Dej'hanee McNeal (Lower Cape May) had seven points, seven rebounds and three blocks in Alvernia’s 58-44 loss to Lebanon Valley.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had nine points, eight assists and five rebounds in Cairn’s 71-51 loss to Keystone. She scored 19 in a 69-62 win over Wilson. On Sunday, she was named a Colonial States Athletic Conference honorable mention and a member of the Sportsmanship Team.
Megan Stafford (Mainland) had 10 points, six rebounds and three steals in Catholic’s 68-48 win over Goucher. She had 13 rebounds, five steals, four assists and three points in a 54-39 win over Drew.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) scored 14 in Delaware Valley’s 83-71 win over Wilkes. She had 20 points, four rebounds and two steals in an 80-53 loss to DeSales.
Ashley Toner (Barnegat) had six point and three rebounds in Emerson’s 75-35 win over Mount Holyoke.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 33 points, five rebounds and three assists in Kean’s 82-79 loss to Rowan. She scored 29 in a 72-67 win over Montclair State.
Ashley Kline (Pinelands Regional) had four rebounds and two assists in Lebanon Valley’s 57-49 loss to Messiah. She had four points and five rebounds in a 58-44 win over Alvernia.
Kilie Wyers (Ocean City) had eight points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in Marywood’s 63-52 win over Immaculata.
Olivia Rulon (Wildwood Catholic) had eight rebounds, six assists and four points in Rowan’s 82-79 win over Kean.
Mackenzie McCracken (Wildwood) had six points and five rebounds in Widener’s 68-67 win over Lycoming.
Wrestling
C.J. LaFragola (St. Joseph) sparked Brown wrestling to a 19-18 comeback win over Columbia. He won a 3-1 sudden victory at 184 pounds, pulling the Bears to within 18-16 with one bout to go. In a 24-12 win over Hofstra, LaFragola won a 10-4 decision.
Owen Kretschmer (Southern Regional) posted a 4-1 record at 125, finishing third at the New England Wrestling Associated Futures Tournament in Hartford, Connecticut. The freshman’s wins included three decisions and a pin, capped by a 10-7 decision in the third-place bout.
In Ursinus’ 45-6 win over Williamson, Zachary Goranson (Millville) won a 16-0 technical fall in 1 minute, 51 seconds, at 165. Gary Nagle (Middle Township) picked up a pin in 2:18 at 174. In a 56-0 win over Penn State Mont Alto, Goranson won by pin (1:28), and Nagle won by forfeit.
In Wilkes’ 28-10 win over Scranton, Nicholas Racanelli (Southern) won a 5-2 decision at 165, and Austin Cominsky (Middle Township) won by injury default at 184. Cominsky was leading 4-0 in the second period.
Wilkes freshman Cody Dix (EHT) competed at the Futures Mideast Tournament in Allentown, Pennsylvania, winning his final four bouts in the consolation bracket to take third at 149. His wins included an 8-0 major decision in the opening round and then a 20-3 technical fall, a pin in 6:01 and two decisions (8-2 and 6-4) in the wrestlebacks.
Men’s volleyball
Liam Maxwell (Southern) was named the Conference Carolina’s Player of the Week on Feb. 11 for the second time this season. In a 3-1 win over Erskine, Maxwell had 18 kills and five digs. Brennan Davis (Southern) had a kill and five digs, and Collin Lockwood (Southern) added four digs. In a 3-2 win over Emmanuel, Davis had eight digs, and Maxwell had 17 kills and six digs.
Women’s indoor track
Ayana Culhane (Absegami) was second in the weight throw (18.27 meters) for Hampton at the Big South Conference Championship in Lynchburg, Virginia. She also set the school record in the shot put Friday (14.58 meters). She was named to the conference’s all-academic team, too.
On Wednesday, Hampton’s Kiyanna Thomas (Absegami) was named the big South Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week. At the Virginia Military Institute Winter Relays held Feb. 8-9, she broke a school record to win the shot put (14.50). Culhane broke the new record the following weekend.
Mariah Hubbard (Absegami) helped Monmouth win a sixth straight Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Indoor Championship on Sunday in New York. She won the triple jump (39 feet, 8 inches), was third in the long jump (18-04) and sixth in the 60-meter hurdles (9.01 seconds.
Rider finished second at the MAAC Championships. Quinn Bithell (Lower Cape May) finished second in the high jump (1.65 meters) and ran on the third-place 4x400 relay (3:54.81). Kristin Siegle (Buena Regional) ran on the third-place distance medley relay (12:00.53) and the fourth-place 4x800 relay (9:13.66). Yvette Assongba (Mainland) was fourth in the 60 hurdles (8.93).
Last week, Siegle was named to the MAAC All-Academic Team.
Emma Bergman (Ocean City) ran on Rutgers’ winning 4x800 relay (9:09.62) at the Fastrack Last Chance Invitational in Staten Island, New York.
Men’s indoor track
Robert Dessoye (Egg Harbor Township) ran on Bucknell’s fourth-place 4x800 relay (7:36.25) at the Patriot League Championships in Annapolis, Maryland. Robert and twin Alex Dessoye (EHT) ran on the third-place 4x400 relay (3:18.39). Robert also took fourth in the 500 (1:04.38), and Alex was seventh in the 400 (50.02). The Bison were third overall.
Softball
Faith Hegh (Mainland) went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI in Alabama at Birmingham’s 12-4 win over Wright State. She went 2 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI in a 10-2 win over Wright State. She doubled twice, drove in two and scored in an 11-6 win over Austin Peay. She singled and doubled in a 7-2 loss to Texas Tech and singled twice and scored in an 11-3 loss to Auburn.
Chelsea Howard (Lacey Township) pitched a shutout seventh inning with a strikeout in Binghamton’s 9-3 win over California State Bakersfield. She pitched the last four innings, allowing just a walk and striking out one, to earn the decision in an 8-3 win over Santa Clara.
Cheyenne Meyer (Cedar Creek) walked twice and scored in Morehead State’s 6-4 win over Georgia Southern.
Caroline Kruger (Millville) went 3 for 3 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs in Sacred Heart’s 10-3 win over Hartford. She singled twice, scored and drove in a run in an 11-7 win over Oakland.
Kaila Smith’s (Millville) RBI sacrifice fly in the first led Wagner to a 1-0 win over Purdue. She singled and drove in a run in a 7-6 loss to East Carolina. Smith also went 3 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI in an 8-7 loss to Cleveland State. She singled and hit a three-run homer in a 6-3 loss to ECU.
Victoria Szrom (EHT) hit a three-run homer in Florida Tech’s 7-2 win over Lee. She doubled twice, scored twice and drove in two runs in a 9-5 win over Lynn.
Madison Mathes (Hammonton) singled twice and drove in a run in Lock Haven’s 3-1 win over Felician. She singled and drove in a run in a 3-1 loss to Merrimack.
Samantha Errera (Cedar Creek) went 3 for 3 with two doubles, two runs and four RBIs in New Haven’s 14-1 win over Slippery Rock. For Slippery Rock, Becca Roesch (Absegami) had an RBI double.
Men's lacrosse
Dylan Jinks (Southern Regional) scored eight goals and had an assist in Hartford’s 18-10 loss to Saint Joseph’s.
In Delaware’s 12-4 win over New Jersey Institute of Technology, Joe Eisele (St. Augustine Prep) scored twice and had two ground balls, Charlie Kitchen had two goals and an assist, and Dean DiSimone (St. Augustine) had three goals and an assist.
Ethan Irizarry (Mainland) had a goal, three ground balls and two caused turnovers in Coker’s 10-9 loss to Embry-Riddle.
In Georgian Court’s 12-10 win over Southern New Hampshire, Connor Houghton (EHT) had a goal and an assist. Vincent Giunta (Mainland) scored his first collegiate goal, and Patrick Quinn (Lacey Township) had a goal and two assists.
Gordon Von Schmidt (Southern) had three ground balls and four caused turnovers in Albright’s 13-3 loss to Swarthmore.
Ryan Mahon (Lacey) scored twice in Arcadia’s 15-4 win over King’s. He had an assist and four ground balls in a 17-9 win over Marywood.
Antonio Yeoman (Mainland) scored his first collegiate goal in Eastern’s 18-8 loss to York.
In FDU-Florham's 14-7 loss to Muhlenberg, Macgyver Hay (Oakcrest) had six ground balls and five caused turnovers, and Michael Adragna (Southern) had a ground ball and two caused turnovers.
Women’s lacrosse
In La Salle’s 17-4 win over Long Island-Brooklyn, Bridget Ruskey (Middle Township) had six goals and five draw controls, and Allison Hunter (Middle Township) added a goal and an assist.
Morgan Von Schmidt (Southern) had two caused turnovers and a ground ball in Salisbury’s 14-6 win over Stevenson.
Cheerleading
Bethany Castellucci (Lower Cape May) helped The College of New Jersey win the national title for the Open Girl Cheer division Jan. 19 at the University Cheerleaders Association Nationals in Orlando, Florida. The Lions competed in a 16-team field.
