Stockton University women’s lacrosse players Gaby Ojeda (Absegami High School), Michelle Pascrell and Casey Shultz were each voted New Jersey Athletic Conference Honorable Mention honors on Friday.
The trio helped the Ospreys set school records for goals (228), points (303) and draw controls (216) as Stockton went 9-7.
Ojeda, a senior, finished fourth on the team in goals (26) and points (30), and also had 22 ground balls, 16 draw controls and eight caused turnovers. She scored eight goals on free position shots, tying for ninth in the NJAC. Ojeda was an NJAC First Team selection a year ago.
In her four years, Stockton went 42-27 and she became the program’s leading goal scorer with 76 in her career.
Pascrell, a freshman, tied the school record with 51 goals, and was fourth in the NJAC in scoring. She had 10 assists for 61 points, which was sixth in the conference and third-highest in the program’s six years. She also had a team-high 42 ground balls and a school-record 28 caused turnovers. Pascrell led the NJAC in shots (8.56 spg). She was a three-time NJAC Rookie of the Week.
Shultz, also a freshman, scored 28 goals and had 26 assists for 54 points. She also had 17 ground balls and eight caused turnovers. Shultz was named NJAC Rookie of the Week once. She finished the year with the second-highest single-season assist total and fifth-highest point total.
Softball: Stockton lost 6-1 to Montclair State in its second game of the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament in Ewing Township on Friday.
The Ospreys were eliminated after their second loss in the double-elimination tournament. They finished with a record of 22-20.
Senior Casey Schieda was 3 for 4 with a solo home run in her final college softball game. Fellow senior Carli Shaw was 2 for 3.
Alexandra Cosenzo and Lilly James each added a single.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.