University of Miami sophomore Tia Dupont had a pair of assists in a 4-1 women’s soccer win over Florida Atlantic on Sunday.

Dupont, a 2016 Our Lady of Mercy Academy graduate from Sicklerville, assisted on the Hurricanes’ first two goals.

The first came off a direct crossing pass to Gudrun Haralz in the seventh minute. Dupont also got the secondary assist on Rachel Sorkinn’s goal in the 30th minute.

The Hurricanes, who play in the Atlantic Coast Conference, are 2-0. Their next game is Friday at Vanderbilt.

