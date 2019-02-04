Rutgers University freshman Iyanla Kollock continued the strong start to her collegiate career with the women’s indoor track and field team over the weekend.
The 2018 Our Lady of Mercy Academy graduate helped the Scarlet Knights win their second straight Metropolitan Indoor Championship in Staten Island, New York, on Friday. It was their third title in the last four years.
Kollock finished third in the 60-meter dash with a personal-best 7.69 seconds. Her time qualified her for the Eastern College Athletic Conference Championships.
The Newfield, Gloucester County, resident also took seventh in the 200 (25.40) and ran on the second-place 4x400 relay, which posted an ECAC-qualifying time of 3:49.09.
Kollock was The Press Girls Indoor Track Athlete of the Winter in 2017 and an indoor and outdoor first-team track All-Star in 2017 and 2018.
She was a two-time indoor Non-Public B state champion in the 55 hurdles.
Also at the Metropolitan meet, Emma Bergman (Ocean City) was 11th in the 1,000 (3:15.51).
Asia Young (Holy Spirit) was second in the long jump (5.82 meters) for Purdue at the Fred Wilt Invitational in West Lafayette, Indiana. She also took third in the 60-meter dash (7.78 seconds).
Melina Johnson (Egg Harbor Township) and Kierston Johnson (Oakcrest) ran on Rowan’s winning 4x200 relay (1:46.45) at the Bomber Invitational in Ithaca, New York. Melina Johnson was also seventh in the 500 (1:26.52), and Kierston Johnson was sixth in the 200 (26.95). Carrie Wunder (Lower Cape May Regional) was 14th in the weight throw (13.01 meters)
Women’s squash
Brooke Feldman (Atlantic City) won 11-6, 11-6, 11-3 in a 7-2 in George Washington’s 7-2 win over Dickinson. She won 11-4, 11-7, 11-3 in an 8-1 victory over Franklin & Marshall.
Men’s indoor track
Robert Dessoye (EHT) was fourth in the 500 (1:04.11) for Bucknell at the Scarlet and White Invitational in Boston. It was the eighth-fastest time in school history and qualified him for the Intercollegiate Association of Amateur Athletes of America (IC4A) championships.
He also ran on the 4x400 relay that finished seventh (3:16.93).
Eric Barnes (EHT) was second in the 800 (1:54.59) for Rutgers at the Metropolitan Indoor Championship. Rutgers won the team title for the fifth straight year.
Amir Brock (EHT) was eighth in the 200 (22.24) for the host squad at the Villanova Invitational. He was also 11th in the 400 (50.10).
Devin Martin (St. Joseph) won the 60 hurdles (8.39) and was second in the triple ump (3.48 meters) for Georgian Court at the Frank Colden Invitational at Ursinus. Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) was third in the long jump (6.91 meters). DaShawn Lamar-Baldwin (Bridgeton) was third in the triple jump (13.36). Alejandro Valdez (Bridgeton) was sixth in the weight throw with a personal-best 15.19 meters.
Dayquan Murray (Hammonton) ran on Rowan’s winning 4x200 relay (1:29.70) at the Bomber Invitational in Ithaca, New York. John Nguyen (Absegami) was fourth in the 60 hurdles (8.66). Justin Bishop (Mainland) won the 400 (49.83) and was on the winning 4x400 relay (3:22.92).
Men’s swimming
Joe Ianelli (Atlantic City) won the 1-meter dive (246.90 points) for Seton Hall, which won a tri-meet with Providence (232-59) and Georgetown (173.5-123.5).
Cristian Bell (Egg Harbor Township) was third in the 200-yard backstroke in 1 minute, 47.41 seconds, for Yale in a tri-meet with Harvard (266-87 loss) and Princeton (137-116 loss).
Brandon McKenzie (St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia; Brigantine resident) swam on Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s winning 200 medley relay (1:32.84) in a 189-111 win over Amherst. He was also second in the 100 breaststroke (57.87), and Justin Liu (Mainland Regional) was on the second-place 200 medley relay team (1:32.84).
Andrew Duff (EHT) won the 100 breaststroke (59.91) in The College of New Jersey’s 194-79 win over William Paterson. He also won the 200 breaststroke (2:16.76). Derek Kneisel (Mainland) won the 500 freestyle (4:59.21) and was second in the 50 free (22.60).
Women’s swimming
Maggie Wallace (Ocean City) was second in the 1,000 freestyle (9:59.68) for Indiana in a 154.5-145.5 win over Louisville. She was also fourth in the 500 free (4:53.51).
Ryann Styer (Ocean City) competed for South Carolina at the Virginia Tech Invitational. She swam on the second-place 200 freestyle relay (1:34.37), the third-place 200 medley relay (1:43.31) and the fourth-place 400 medley relay (4:56.99). She was also seventh in the 100 free (53.53).
Amanda Nunan (Ocean City) won the 1,000 free (9:46.85) for Tennessee in 173-127 loss to Florida. She was also third in the 500 free (4:48.54).
Sammy Boswell (Mainland) anchored Dickinson’s winning 400 medley relay (4:05.95) and the second-place 400 free relay (3:47.50) in a 146.5-114.5 win over Franklin & Marshall. She also was third in the 50 (25.63) and fourth in the 100 free (57.19).
Bailey Howarth (Egg Harbor Township) was second in the 50 breaststroke (33.00) and second in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.53) for Rowan in a 198-87 win over U.S. Merchant Marine.
Ashley Lawler (Mainland) won the 1-meter (207.30 points) and 3-meter (214.20) dives for William Paterson in a 144-80 win over Ramapo.
Wrestling
C.J. LaFragola (St. Joseph) won a 15-5 major decision at 184 pounds for Brown, loss to Penn 18-16 at The Palestra in Philadelphia. He won a 7-3 decision in a 25-10 loss to Princeton.
Navy’s Dillon Taylor (St. Augustine) competed at the Edinboro Open in Pennsylvania, competing at 165. He won his first two bouts — an injury default victory in the first round and an 8-2 decision in the second — before dropping two straight.
Zachary Goranson (Millville) won a 6-2 decision at 165 for Ursinus in a 26-13 win over Gettysburg. Gary Nagle (Middle Township) won a 5-0 decision at 174 in a 25-16 win over McDaniel.
Nick Racanelli (Southern) won by pin at 165 for Wilkes in a 36-12 win over Penn College. In an exhibition match, Cody Dix (Egg Harbor Township) won by pin at 2:47 at 157.
