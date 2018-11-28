Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

The Stockton University men’s basketball team beat Rutgers-Camden 80-68 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Wednesday night.

Jordan Taylor had a team-leading 15 points to go with five rebounds. Steve Ferebee (Absegami H.S.) had 10 rebounds and 14 points, and Brandon Hamilton added 10 points and six rebounds. Travis Holland scored 11 and Tariq Baker scored 10.

Tyrell Russell had a team-leading 16 points for the Scarlet Raptors. Trai Greer (Middle Township) had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Stockton improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the NJAC.

Women’s soccer: Sophomore defender Dasey DiElmo (Pinelands Regional) was voted to the All-South Atlantic Region team Tuesday by the United Soccer Coaches.

DiElmo started in 19 games for the Ospreys (13-4-4), helping the team record 10 shutouts and a 0.91 goals against average.

— John Russo

