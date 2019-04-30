The Stockton University softball team lost 3-2 to top-seeded The College of New Jersey in the first round of the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament in Ewing Township on Tuesday.
Senior Casey Schieda was 3 for 4 with a home run for sixth-seeded Stockton (22-19, 8-10). Sophomore Angie Dunphy was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Sophomore Liani Ortiz scored a run.
The Ospreys will play fifth-seeded Montclair State at 11 a.m. Friday in a must-win game in the double-elimination tournament.
Stockton women’s lacrosse: Freshman Michelle Pascrell was named the NJAC Rookie of the Week in women’s lacrosse for the third time this season Monday.
Pascrell scored four goals in the past week, giving her 51 for the year, which tied the single-season school record set by Sarah Frankovic in 2016. The freshman also had two caused turnovers on the week, giving her a school-record 28 for the season. The previous mark was 27 set by teammate Tamara Torales last year.
Pascrell scored one goal in an 18-4 loss to 17th-ranked The College of New Jersey on April 23, and she had three goals and two caused turnovers and a ground ball in a 14-10 loss to Montclair State on Sunday in the Stockton season finale.
Her 10 assists on the season gave her 61 points for the third-highest season total in the program’s six-year history. Pascrell’s 42 ground balls tied for third highest for a season in program history.
Cumberland County College baseball: The Dukes beat Mercer County Community College 8-7 in Vineland on Tuesday.
Nick Milhan (Egg Harbor Township H.S.) hit a walk-off single for Cumberland (37-2). He also hit a two-run home run and a double. Ryan McIsaac (Millville) added a solo home run in the first inning. Joe Nestel struck out five in 52/3 innings.
The Dukes are No. 1 in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III poll for the fourth week in a row. Mercer is No. 12.
Cumberland will host Lehigh Carbon Community College at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Staff Writer Guy Gargan contributed to this report.
