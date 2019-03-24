The Stockton University track and field teams won five men’s events and three women’s Saturday as they hosted the Stockton Invitational.
Stockton’s Christian Mele won the men’s 1,500 meters in 4 minutes, 10.16 seconds. Daniel Do (Absegami H.S.) won the 3,000 in 9:08.73. Joe D’Amico was first in the 800 in 2:00.65. Hunter Daly won the high jump (1.93 meters). The foursome of Josh Rolls (Ocean City), Keon Grady, Cedric Cook and Lucas Smith (Absegami) won the 4x100 relay in 44.53 seconds.
For the women, Nicole Christensen won the 3,000 steeplechase (13:12.02). Christensen also combined with Jesse DeLello, Kristy Goff (Holy Spirit) and Amanda Logie to win the 4x800 relay (10:55.33). Abby Lodge captured the 400 in 1:02.24.
Also for the Ospreys, Cooper Knorr was second in the men’s 3,000, and Jessica McRae took second in the women’s triple jump.
Stockton women’s crew: The Ospreys hosted Rochester and Cabrini at the Stockton-AC Boat Race at the Atlantic City Boathouse on Sunday. Rochester was the points winner and won the Stan Bergman Trophy. Stockton was second. All the races were match races (two boats).
Stockton beat Cabrini twice, including the varsity eight race. The Ospreys varsity eight consisted of Claudia Bowman, Michaela Pope, Chloe Schulze (Pinelands Regional), Luly Ludgate (Mainland Regional), Jany Anderson, Jazlyn Quish (Oakcrest) Olivia Hurley, Julia Iannelli (Atlantic City) and coxswain Julianna Hanson (Mainland).
Stockton baseball: The Ospreys scored four runs in the ninth inning but lost to Cairn 10-7 Sunday in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.
Brendan Doherty led Stockton (10-3) with three hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Garrhet Reedy went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs.
Stockton freshman pitcher Sean O’Rourke (Pinelands) started and allowed one run on four hits hits, with two strikeouts in four innings for the no-decision. The Highlanders (6-7) rallied for nine runs in the next four innings.
Stockton softball: The Ospreys’ scheduled doubleheader at Wilkes University, of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, was postponed Sunday.
