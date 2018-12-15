ATLANTIC CITY — It was almost like a home game for the Penn State University men’s basketball team.

The Nittany Lions play their home games about four hours away from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, but they still had a large group of fans at their game against North Carolina State on Saturday.

Those supporters saw a competitive game.

But the Wolfpack scored 31 points in the final 10 minutes, 55 seconds en route to an 89-78 victory over Penn State in the second game of the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Boardwalk Classic.

The one-day event featured four NCAA Division I men’s games, including Princeton University vs. Iona College, Temple University vs. Davidson College and Virginia Tech vs. University of Washington in the nightcap.

“We are Penn State!” chants were heard throughout the second contest.

“I thought this was a great experience for us,” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said. “Obviously, I would’ve liked to win, but I saw a ton of blue and white. We have a good following.”

The Nitanny Lions (5-5) had a 56-55 lead with 12:53 remaining in regulation after sophomore guard Jamari Wheeler scored on a layup and made the ensuring free throw.

But then N.C. State (9-1) took over and finished the game on a 31-20 run. The game was tied 58-58 with 11 minutes remaining.

“I think our conditioning kicked in,” N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said. “I thought we played hard from that point on.

“We knew we had to get the tempo in our favor to win the game, but I think we made them play faster than how they normally play.”

The Wolfpack’s D.J. Funderburk made a 3-point shot with 10:31 remaining to give his team a 64-58 lead. The sophomore forward scored 12 points and got two rebounds in the game. Sophomore guard Braxton Beverly scored a team-leading 18 points with five assists.