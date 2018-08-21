PENN STATE SCHEDULE
Note: Most TV assignments not yet announced
September
1 Appalachian State, 3:30 (Big Ten)
8 at Pittsburgh, 8 (ABC)
15 Kent State, noon (Fox Sports 1)
21 (Friday) at Illinois, 9 (Fox Sports 1)
29 Ohio State, time TBA
October
13 Michigan State, 3:30 or 4
20 at Indiana, time TBA (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)
27 Iowa, time TBA
November
3 at Michigan, time TBA
10 Wisconsin, time TBA
17 at Rutgers, time TBA
24 Maryland, time TBA
