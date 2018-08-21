PENN STATE SCHEDULE

Note: Most TV assignments not yet announced

September

1 Appalachian State, 3:30 (Big Ten)

8 at Pittsburgh, 8 (ABC)

15 Kent State, noon (Fox Sports 1)

21 (Friday) at Illinois, 9 (Fox Sports 1)

29 Ohio State, time TBA

October

13 Michigan State, 3:30 or 4

20 at Indiana, time TBA (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

27 Iowa, time TBA

November

3 at Michigan, time TBA

10 Wisconsin, time TBA

17 at Rutgers, time TBA

24 Maryland, time TBA

