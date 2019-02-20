Stockton University senior forward April Peterson (High Point H.S.) was named to the New Jersey Athletic Conference women’s basketball second team Wednesday.
Peterson had a career year in 2018-19. She set career highs in points per game (12.0), rebounds per game (9.0), assists (34), blocks (16) and steals (30).
She led the Ospreys in rebounds, field goal percentage and is tied for the team lead in scoring.
The senior was third in the NJAC in field goal percentage (.471) and offensive rebounds per game (6.6). She’s also second in the conference with eight double-doubles.
Her best game came against Gwynedd Mercy on Dec. 3, where she finished with 21 points and 19 rebounds.
Kean University’s Shannon McCoy (Barnegat H.S.) was named to the NJAC first team and received Rookie of the Year honors.
The freshman guard was a four-time rookie of the week selection this season for the Cougars, who are playing in the NJAC tournament.
She leads the NJAC in conference only 3-pointers made per game (2.6) and is second in conference-only scoring (18.3 PPG). She’s made at least five 3-pointers in six games this season and scored at least 20 points in nine.
