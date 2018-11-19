Stockton University senior April Peterson was named New Jersey Athletic Conference Player of the Week for women’s basketball Monday.
Peterson earned the award for the first time in her career after averaging 15.5 points and nine rebounds over the Ospreys’ two games this past weekend at the Stockton Tip-Off Classic.
The Lafayette, Sussex County, resident shot 60 percent from the floor and 70 percent at the free-throw line as the Ospreys went 1-1 in the season-opening tournament.
Peterson scored 18 points with 10 rebounds in a 80-41 victory over Lehman on Friday, her first double-double since her freshman season. The senior scored 13 points with eight rebounds in a 61-43 loss to Catholic University on Saturday.
Peterson leads the team with 14 points per game and 8.7 rebounds per game, and is second with a .515 field-goal percentage.
The Ospreys (1-2) begin conference play when they host The College of New Jersey at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.