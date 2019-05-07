Naomi Stas (Pinelands Regional H.S.) pitched Jefferson University to a run in the Central Atlantic College Conference tournament that came up just short last week.
She went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI in Jefferson’s 6-5 loss to Concordia. She pitched a complete game, allowing two runs and striking out six, in a 6-2 win over Concordia.
She picked up three straight wins in the pitcher’s circle following a 7-2 loss to Georgian Court in the opening game of the double-elimination tournament.
She had an RBI single and pitched a complete-game, allowing a run and striking out three, in a 4-1 win over Dominican in the CACC tournament.
She pitched five shutout innings in relief, striking out nine, to get a 4-2 win over Caldwell. She had three hits, and pitched a 10-inning complete-game shutout with six strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Nyack.
Faith Hegh (Mainland Regional) had two hits and a run in Alabama-Birmingham’s 6-2 win over Samford. She went 4 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs in a 9-0 win over Charlotte. She hit a two-run double in a 14-1 win over Charlotte. She went 3 for 4 with a run and six RBIs in a 16-2 win over Charlotte.
Tiffany Bell (Absegami) had two hits and a run in Bryant’s 5-0 win over Central Connecticut State.
Rian Eigenmann (Millville) had a hit and two runs scored in Central Connecticut State’s 7-4 win over Bryant. She had two hits and a run in a 6-4 loss to Long Island Brooklyn.
Haley Hulitt (Cumberland Regional) had two hits and three RBIs in Drexel’s 5-2 win over Howard. She had an RBI single in a 3-2 loss to Towson.
Jessie Rising (Pinelands Regional) pitched a complete-game two-hitter, allowing a walk and striking out eight, in Manhattan’s 2-1 win over Siena.
Gillian McCarthy (Mainland) pitched two shutout innings in relief and got the decision with a strikeout in Maryland-Baltimore County’s 3-2 win over Hartford.
Rachael Zeides (Ocean City) hit a solo home run in Rider’s 5-4 loss to Marist. She had a double and a run scored in a 3-2 loss to Morgan State. She had two hits in a 2-1 win over Iona.
Sara Raubertas (St. Joseph) walked twice and scored twice in Caldwell’s 9-2 loss to Wilmington in the CACC tournament.
Madison Mathes (Hammonton) had a double in Lock Haven’s 2-1 win over Kutztown in a Pennsylvania States Athletic Conference tournament game.
Erin O’Brien (Cumberland) went 3 for 4 with a double and three runs in Nyack’s 13-12 win over Chestnut Hill in a CACC tournament game. She was 2 for 2 with a double, two runs and two RBIs in a 9-7 win over Post. She had two hits in a 1-0 loss to Jefferson in 10 innings.
Marissa Varela (EHT) had a hit, a run and an RBI in Alfred State’s 7-4 loss to Finlandia. She had a double and two RBIs in a 6-0 win over SUNY Delhi in an American Collegiate Athletic Association tournament game. She had a triple and a run in a 3-2 win over Finlandia. She had a double and two RBIs in a 10-2 loss to Thomas More.
Jessica Hewitt (Southern Regional) scored and drove in two runs and was the winning pitcher in Centenary’s 8-4 victory over Keystone in a Colonial States Athletic Conference tournament game.
Bri Lagroteria (EHT) had two hits, a run and an RBI in Neumann’s 5-1 win over Wesley. In a 5-0 win over Wesley, Lagroteria had two hits and a run, and Nicole Wisser (EHT) pitched a three-hitter, striking out 10 in seven innings.
Arianna Segich (Ocean City) hit a solo homer and scored another run in Penn State Brandywine’s 13-1 win over PSU Beaver in a Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference tournament game. She had two hits, two runs and an RBI in a 3-0 win over PSU DuBois. She scored twice in a 7-1 win over PSU DuBois to win the conference title.
Men’s lacrosse
Penn State (14-1) won the Big Ten Conference tournament championship Saturday with an 18-17 win over Johns Hopkins, earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Jake McCaughn (St. Augustine) is a sophomore defender on the team. The top-seeded Nittany Lions play the winner of Marist vs. Maryland-Baltimore County at noon Sunday.
In Delaware’s 18-11 loss to Towson in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament, Joe Eisele (St. Augustine Prep) scored four, Charlie Kitchen (St. Augustine) had two goals and two assists, and Dean DiSimone (St. Augustine) added a goal.
Several area players helped Georgian Court win a second straight Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference tournament championship last weekend. However, the Lions did not qualify for the 12-team NCAA Division II tournament.
In a 15-6 win over Wilmington in the semifinals, Randy Collins (Absegami) had two goals and two assists, Zachary Hermenau (Absegami) scored, and Patrick Quinn (Lacey Township) had a goal and three assists. In an 11-10 win over Chestnut Hill in the final, Collins and Quinn each had a goal.
Mark Taccard (St. Augustine) had two ground balls and two caused turnovers in Wingate’s 16-8 win over Lenoir-Rhyne in the South Atlantic Conference tournament semifinal. The Bulldogs won a third-straight SAC title with an 11-9 win over Queens to qualify for the D-II tournament. They play Tampa in the first round at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Also qualifying in the D-II tournament was Limestone, which earned a first-round bye. Dylan Dill (Mainland Regional) is a freshman defender on that team.
Nick DeOliveira (Lacey Township) had a ground ball, a caused turnover and won two faceoffs in Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s 13-8 loss to Union in the Liberty League tournament. However, RPI still qualified for the D-III tournament.
Five former St. Augustine players and their teams qualified for the tournament as well. Ethan Kazmierski and Amherst play Elizabethtown at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Luke McLoughlin and Gettysburg play 4 p.m. Wednesday against St. John Fisher. Tyler Kuni, Andrew Carpenter and Lynchburg play 6 p.m. Wednesday against Transylvania. Aidan Baltz and Ursinus will play 4 p.m. Wednesday against Springfield.
Antonio Yeoman (Mainland) had a goal and an assist in Eastern’s 11-7 win over Wilkes in the Middle-Atlantic Conference Freedom tournament. In a 14-13 loss to DeSales, Yeoman had three goals and an assist, and Anthony Firmani (Southern) had six ground balls and won 19 of 23 faceoffs.
