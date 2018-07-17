stockton buys seaview
Stockton University purchased the Seaview hotel and Bay Course for $20 million in 2010, at a time when it would have cost $37 million to build a 300-bed dormitory, university spokeswoman Diane D’Amico says. Stockton did not disclose the new buyer or sale price of the property, as the deal awaits review.

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP - Plans for a women's golf program at the Stockton University have been put on hold following the sale of the Seaview Hotel and Golf Club.

In April, the university approved the sale of the Seaview Hotel and Golf Club to an unknown buyer.

"We (Stockton) have temporarily suspended our efforts to establish a Women’s Golf program pending the resolution of the specifics from the sale of the Seaview Golf Course,” Athletic Director Kevin McHugh said in a statement.

Women's golf would have been the school's 19th intercollegiate sport. Women’s golf is sponsored by 229 NCAA Division III institutions. Stockton would have been the third Division III school in the state to offer women's golf. Drew University and FDU-Florham currently offer the sport at the Division III level.

Stockton purchased the Seaview hotel and Bay Course in 2010 for $20 million as additional housing and academic space, and also leased out commercial operations on the property.

Stockton officials said they decided to sell the property because of the financial considerations related to the ownership of the property, including the costs of deferred maintenance, and the addition of academic and residential facilities in the University’s Atlantic City Gateway Campus.

