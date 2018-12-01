The Stockton University women’s basketball team lost to Ramapo College 67-61 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Saturday in Mahwah.
Ramapo improved to 5-2 (1-2). The Ospreys fell to 1-5 (0-3).
Kirsten Flournoy scored 14 points and had 10 rebounds for Stockton. Natalie hit four 3-pointers for 12 points and had eight rebounds. Emily Donzanti added nine points and six assists, and April Peterson had eight points.
Tia Solomon topped the Roadrunners with 22 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks. Ramapo led 35-33 at halftime.
The Stockton women’s team hosts Gwynedd Mercy University at 7 p.m. Monday in Galloway Township.
Stockton men’s basketball: The Ospreys lost to host Ramapo 77-50.
Junior forward Steve Ferebee led the Ospreys (3-2, 2-1 NJAC) with 16 points and five rebounds in 23 minutes. Sophomore forward Tariq Baker finished with 11 points, three steals and three rebounds.
Ramapo (6-1, 2-1 NJAC) maintained the lead throughout the game. The Roadrunners outscored Stockton by 14 in the first half, 38-24, and by another 13 in the second half.
Senior forward Rob Lewis finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Junior guard Rob McWilliams had 16 points and nine rebounds in the win.
The Ospreys will host Rowan University (4-2, 1-2 NJAC) in their next game on Dec. 5.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.