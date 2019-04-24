Quinn Bithell won the high jump for Rider University at the Duke Invitational on Saturday.
The junior, a 2016 Lower Cape May Regional High School grad from Cape May, cleared the bar in 1.68 meters.
Bithell won the Cape May County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group II titles in the high jump her sophomore, junior and senior seasons at Lower Cape May, earning first-team Press All-Star honors all three years. She was also a first-team Press All-Star during her junior and senior indoor seasons.
Kiyanna Thomas (Absegami) placed third in the shot put (44 feet, 3.25 inches) and third in the discus (126-8) for Hampton at the South Carolina Open. Ayana Culhane (Absegami) was fifth in the hammer throw (161-6) and seventh in the shot put (41-4.5).
Alexa Gardner (Hammonton) was eighth in the javelin (42.56 meters) for Rutgers at the Virginia Challenge. Iyanla Kollock (Our Lady of Mercy) was 33rd in the 200 (25.49). At the Larry Ellis Invitational at Princeton, Emma Bergman (Ocean City) was 13th in the 1,500 (4:47.27).
Madelyn Bradway (Ocean City) had a personal-best 49.65 to win the hammer throw for Sacred Heart at the Mark Young Yale Invitational in New Haven, Connecticut. She was second in the discus (38.84).
Devon Grisbaum (Ocean City) was 17th in the 5,000 (18:26.75) for Vanderbilt at the Duke Invitational.
Kierston Johnson (Oakcrest) ran on Rowan’s winning 4x100 relay (47.40) at the Widener Invitational. Melina Johnson (Egg Harbor Township), no relation to Kierston, was eighth in the 200 (25.93). Carrie Wunder (Lower Cape May) was ninth in the hammer throw (38.83).
Meredith Steele (Ocean City) ran a personal-best 5:30.74 in the 1,500 for Ursinus at the Widener Invitational.
Men’s track
Robert Dessoye (EHT) was second (48.62), and twin Alex Dessoye (EHT) was tied for third (48.72) in the 400 for Bucknell at the Bucknell Team Challenge.
Rutgers’ John Mooers (Middle Township) won the discus title with a personal-best 54.39 at the Virginia Challenge. At the Larry Ellis Invitational at Princeton, Eric Barnes (EHT) was 34th in the 800 (1:54.14).
Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) was third in the long jump (6.88) for Georgian Court at the Shippensburg Invitational in Pennsylvania. Alejandro Valdez (Bridgeton) was third in the shot put (15.16). Devin Martin (St. Joseph) was fourth in the triple jump (13.97). Charles Wolef-Fields (Wildwood Catholic) was eight in the 100 (11.28). DaShawn Lamar-Baldwin (Bridgeton) was seventh in the 400 (51.67) and fifth in the triple jump (13.30). Michael Suarez (Pinelands Regional) was seventh in the high jump (1.75).
Joshua Moore (Middle Township) won the javelin (59.82) for Bridgewater State at the Eastern Invitational at Eastern Connecticut State.
Dayquan Murray (Hammonton) won the 100 (10.88) for Rowan at the Widener Invitational. Justin Bishop (Mainland) ran on the winning 4x400 (3:18.18).
Men’s tennis
Brandon Gildea (Southern) and partner Griffin Clark won their second doubles match 6-3 for Rider in a 4-3 loss to Niagara.
Men’s golf
David Hicks (Middle Township) competed in his final collegiate event for William & Mary, tying for 11th at the Colonial Athletic Associated Championships in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Hicks shot a three-round 220 (7-over par), highlighted by a first-round 72. He made five birdies during the tournament.
Chris D’Alessandro (Southern) shot a 77 (5-over) for Arcadia to finish tied for seventh at the Knights Invitational in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.
