Rowan University announced Wednesday that Dan Gilmore is retiring after 43 years of service to the school, the last nine spent as the athletic director.
The school appointed former La Salle men's basketball coach Dr. John Giannini as the interim athletic director.
Giannini coached the Explorers from 2004-2018. He also coached Rowan's basketball team (1989-1996) and the University of Maine (1996-2003).
Last year, Giannini was the founding director of Rowan's Center for Sports Communication & Social Impact, teaching and mentoring students seeking careers in the field.
"Dr. Giannini brings to the AD position an impressive record on the court and in the classroom, guided by an unwavering commitment to helping students and student-athletes thrive in all areas of their lives," said Rowan President Ali Houshmand in a news release.
As Rowan's head coach, Giannini went 168-38, including the 1996 D-III national championship.
“I am happy to be back with Rowan Athletics, where I have so many great memories, and I look forward to helping to create new special memories for our outstanding coaches and student-athletes,” said Giannini in a news release. “We have strong traditions of success across many sports and a rapidly ascending university that make the potential for the future seemingly limitless.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.