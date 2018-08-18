OCEAN CITY — Rowan University football fans showed up at Carey Stadium on a hot and sunny Saturday morning to watch the Profs’ seventh annual Brown & Gold Scrimmage, a serious workout between teammates.
“It’s always great weather when we come here. I hope I’m not jinxing it for next year,” Rowan head coach Jay Accorsi said.
One day after Villanova held its scrimmage at Carey Stadium, the Rowan first and second teams and new players all got a chance to play. Kickers and punters, too.
Rowan was competitive in 2017 but took a couple of steps backward with a 4-6 overall record (3-6 New Jersey Athletic Conference).
But the Profs are accustomed to success. Their records the previous five years were 7-3 (2012), 9-3 (2013), 7-4 (2014), 6-4 (2015) and 6-4 (2016).
Rowan will start this season at Widener at Aug. 30 in Chester, Pennsylvania. The home opener is against William Paterson on Sept. 15.
“I think our first units are ahead of last year,” Accorsi said. “We’re an experienced team. We played a lot of young guys last year. This group is quiet but definitely focused. We’re looking at a lot of players.”
The Rowan team has been working out hard at its Glassboro campus since Aug. 2. Another purpose of the Brown & Gold Scrimmage is to the give the players a chance to be with their families and friends on the Ocean City beach and Boardwalk after the practice.
“One of our coaches, Cedric Dawkins, lives here, and we’re going to go to his house, have some good food and relax for a couple hours,” Accorsi said. “This is a tremendous getaway, a chance for the parents to see the kids. We relax after working hard. It’s a win-win, awesome.”
Pat Lancetta, a St. Joseph High School graduate, is the team’s associate head coach, offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.
“We’ve got to do better this year and we’re all focused on it,” Lancetta said. “Team unity is at an all-time high, and the guys are all pulling for each other. We moved the ball and spread the ball around today. There were some false starts, but we’ll fix that. We’ve been preaching ‘no self-inflicted wounds.’ We shot ourselves in the foot last year in various ways.”
Kevin Stokes, a senior defensive end and an Oakcrest High School graduate, is a third-year starter and one of Rowan’s top players.
Stokes was fourth on the team with 38 tackles last year and had six tackles for a loss, one interception, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles.
He said the NJAC is wide open.
“It comes down to who is more prepared and makes less mistakes,” said Stokes, a 21-year-old Mays Landing resident. “We have to work to get better and not look too far ahead.”
Christian Ireland, a sophomore from Egg Harbor Township, is one of two players trying to become the Profs’ punter.
“I had a few reps last year, but this year I’m going for a shot at the starting job,” said Ireland, 20. “We’re a better team than last year, with a lot more confidence.”
Rowan returns its leading rusher from last year, senior running back Anthony Diorio. He rushed 152 times for 689 yards and seven touchdowns. The Shawnee graduate is a former summer resident of Ocean City.
“We used to have a house on 36th Street,” said Diorio, 22. “My whole family is here, and we’ll get some pizza and go on the rides.”
Also there was Gordy Combs, a former head coach at Towson University.
“I’m an interested fan getting my college football fix,” said Combs, 68, a Ventnor resident.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.