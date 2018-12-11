Rowan University senior goalkeeper Shelby Money was selected to the United Soccer Coaches (USC) Scholar All-America second team Tuesday.
Money, a 2015 Vineland High School graduate, was also named a member of the USC Scholar All-East Region first team. To be eligible for both teams, the student-athletes must be nominated by their coach, have at least a 3.30 cumulative GPA, and must have started at least 50 percent of their games.
Money had an .859 save percentage this season to go with a 0.56 goals-against average. She recorded eight shutouts, breaking Rowan’s all-time shutouts record with 36. (The previous mark was 31 shutouts.)
She wrapped up her career with a third straight New Jersey Athletic Conference award, being named the NJAC Goalkeeper of the Year and a first-team all-star. She was chosen to the USC All-America third team and the South Atlantic All-Region first team.
She ended her career with an impressive 50-10-7 record, and .870 save percentage and 0.47 goals-against average, the latter a program record. She also tied the school mark in career wins.
Women’s basketball
Lauren Holden (Lower Cape May) had nine points and had three assists in Fordham’s 65-62 loss to Pittsburgh.
Destiny Thompson (Bridgeton) had 16 points and six rebounds in Georgian Court’s 88-84 win over Goldey-Beacom. She had 17 points and eight rebounds in an 80-60 loss to Saint Rose.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had six points and two rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 88-84 loss to Georgian Court. She had six points, nine rebounds and three blocks in a 76-54 win over Wilmington.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had 18 points and 11 rebounds in Albright’s 64-58 loss to Widener. She had seven points and five rebounds in a 66-57 loss to Stevenson.
Cassidy Gallagher (Holy Spirit) had seven points, four rebounds and two assists in Cabrini’s 75-65 win over Elizabethtown. She had three points, five assists and four rebounds in a 74-62 win over Brooklyn.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had 13 points and four rebounds in 61-54 win over Wilson. She had 19 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists in a 76-65 win over New Rochelle.
Megan Stafford (Mainland) had nine points and seven rebounds in Catholic’s 61-47 win over Salisbury. She scored six in a 61-36 loss to Frostburg State.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had eight points, six rebounds and two steals in Delaware Valley’s 70-59 loss to Manhattanville. She had four points and five rebounds in a 63-57 win over Eastern.
Ashley Toner (Barnegat) had four points and two rebounds in Emerson’s 43-42 loss to Wellesley. She had four points, four rebounds and four assists in an 82-49 win over Lasell. She had 11 points, four assists and two rebounds in an 86-77 win over Smith.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 12 points and six rebounds in Kean’s 60-56 win over Ramapo. She had 12 points and nine rebounds in a 95-89 win over Rutgers-Camden.
Ashley Kline (Pinelands Regional) grabbed seven rebounds and added three assists in Lebanon Valley’s 60-50 loss to Lycoming.
Eva Sodaitis (Absegami) grabbed four rebounds in Muhlenberg’s 59-50 win over Haverford. She had five rebounds and two points in a 55-33 win over Swarthmore.
Olivia Rulon (Wildwood Catholic) scored 14 in Rowan’s 85-60 win over Stockton. In a 59-53 win over Ramapo, Jazlyn Duverglas (Cedar Creek) scored 10, and Rulon added eight points and five rebounds.
Mackenzie McCracken (Wildwood) had eight points and seven rebounds in Widener’s 64-58 win over Albright. She had two points, three rebounds and three assists in a 78-69 win over Hood.
Men’s basketball
University of the Sciences senior Tanner Kerr (Middle Township) was named the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Player of the Week. He recorded a double-double in both games for the Red Devils last week. He had 19 points and 10 rebounds in a 77-75 loss to Holy Family, and then scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds in a 76-64 win over Chestnut Hill.
Wrestling
Tom Lynd (St. Augustine Prep) won by pin in 1 minute, 59 seconds, at 285 pounds for Lycoming in a 42-8 win over Penn State-Behrend.
Joe Cutugno (Atlantic City) won an 18-6 major decision at 184 for Rochester Institute of Technology in a 28-6 win over Brockport.
Zachary Goranson (Millville) won by forfeit at 165 in Ursinus’ 37-10 win over Rutgers-Camden.
In Ursinus’ 60-0 win over Temple, Gary Nagle (Middle Township) won by fall in 40 seconds at 174, and Goranson picked up another forfeit at 165.
Nick Racanelli (Southern) won a 10-4 decision at 174 for Wilkes in a 24-10 win over Elizabethtown.
For Elizabethtown, Dan Gorman (Southern) pinned Wilkes’ Austin Cominsky (Middle Township) at 6:49 in an exhibition heavyweight match prior to the meet.
Women’s indoor track
Mariah Hubbard (Absegami) was second in the triple jump (37 feet, 5 inches) for Monmouth at the Princeton New Year’s Invitational. Michaela Baker (Ocean City) finished fifth in the mile (5:26.58) at the Seahawk Shootout at Wagner.
Sara Wells (Barnegat) was fifth in the shot put (10.65 meters) for New Jersey Institute of Technology at the Fordham Christmas Invitational.
Asia Young (Holy Spirit) was sixth in the long jump (5.67 meters) in her debut with Purdue at the Hoosier Open at Indiana.
Quinn Bithell (Lower Cape May) ran on Rider’s fourth-place 4x400 relay (4:05.63) at the Princeton New Year’s Invitational.
Samira File (Millville) was seventh in the shot put (10.99 meters) for Rowan at the Fast Times Before Finals meet at Lehigh.
Men’s indoor track
Bridgewarter State sophomore Joshua Moore (Middle Township) was selected as the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week on Monday. He won the triple jump (43 feet, 3.75 inches) at the RIC Invitational. He also was second in the long jump (21-11).
Alvin Abraham (Egg Harbor Township) was second in the 200 (22.83) for Rider at the Princeton New Year’s Invitational. Donald Vineyard (EHT) was third in the 800 (200:41).
Justin Bishop (Mainland) was seventh in the 500 (1:09.32) for Rowan at the Fast Times Before Finals meet at Lehigh. Esteban Delgado (Absegami) was 13th in the 1,000 (2:40.42).
