Two former Cape-Atlantic League track and field athletes won events for Rutgers University at the Sam Howell Invitational at Princeton on Saturday
Eric Barnes (Egg Harbor Township H.S.) won the 800 with a personal-best 1 minute, 53.44 seconds. John Mooers (Middle Township) won the discus with a personal-best throw of 178 feet, 11 inches.
Robert Dessoye (EHT) was third in the 800 (1:53.94) for Bucknell at the Colonial Relays in Williamsburg, Virginia. He and twin Alex Dessoye (EHT) ran on the third-place 4x400 relay (3:13.61). Alex also ran on the fourth-place sprint medley (3:29.73).
Georgian Court competed at the Millersville University Metrics in Pennsylvania. Charles Wolef-Fields (Wildwood Catholic) won the 100 dash (11.14). Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) was fifth in the long jump (6.71 meters). DaShawn Lamar-Baldwin (Bridgeton) was fifth in the 400 (50.66) and seventh in the triple jump (13.19). Devin Martin (St. Joseph) was sixth in the 110 hurdles (15.95). Alejandro Valdez (Bridgeton) was fifth in the shot put (14.72).
Joshua Moore (Middle Township) was second in the long jump (6.65) to help Bridgewater State take the team title at the Jim Sheehan Memorial Invitational in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.
Dayquan Murray (Hammonton) was second in the 100 (11.19) for Rowan at the Oscar Moore Invitational. He was also second in the 200 (22.21). John Nguyen (Absegami) was second in the 110 hurdles (15.82). Justin Bishop (Mainland Regional) won the 400 (50.15). Rakim Coyle (Wildwood Catholic) was second in the long jump (6.45 meters).
Brandon Truong (EHT) was sixth in the shot put (12.77) and seventh in the hammer throw (45.26), both personal bests, for Stevens Institute of Technology at The College of New Jersey Invitational.
Gary Nagle (Middle Township) cleared 11-11.75 in his pole vault debut to finish ninth for Ursinus at the Bill Butler Invitational in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
Women’s track
Kiyanna Thomas (Absegami) was second in the discus with a throw of 129 feet, 9 inches, for Hampton at the Colonial Relays in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Kristin Siegle (Buena Regional) ran on Rider’s seventh-place 4x1500 relay, which broke the program’s record (19:17.28) at the Colonial Relays. At the Sam Howell Invitational in Princeton, Quinn Bithell (Lower Cape May Regional) was third in the high jump (1.65 meters).
Mariah Hubbard (Absegami) was fifth in the triple jump (11.52 meters) for Monmouth at the Sam Howell Invitational. Madelyn Bradway (Ocean City) was eighth in the hammer throw (46.32 meters) for Sacred Heart.
Asia Young (Holy Spirit) was third in the long jump (6.25 meters) for Purdue at the Jim Click Shootout in Tucson, Arizona. She shattered her previous personal best (5.91), which is currently the seventh-best leap in program history.
Rowan’s Kierston Johnson (Oakcrest) was second in the 100 (13.02) at the Oscar Moore Invitational in Glassboro. She also finished third in the long jump (4.99 meters). Melina Johnson (Egg Harbor Township) was fourth in the 400 (1:01.61). Both ran on the winning 4x200 relay (1:50.93).
Kaitlyn Mooney (Southern) won the 5,000 (18:09.04) for Coast Guard in a 112-47 dual win over Merchant Marine. She then won the 1,500 (4:37.60) at the Coast Guard Invitational.
Ally Zelinski (Ocean City) was fifth in the triple jump (10.56 meters) for The College of New Jersey at the TCNJ Invitational.
Ice hockey
Colin Felix, a former Ocean City resident who graduated high school in Rhode Island, is a freshman defenseman on the University of Massachusetts team that will play in a Frozen Four semifinal against Denver at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The game will air on ESPN2.
Felix has played in all 39 games for the Minutemen (30-9), notching a goal and eight assists, while playing primarily on the third defensive pairing.
Before going to UMass, Felix played for junior league team Madison Capitals in the United States Hockey League in 2017-18. He graduated from St. George’s Prep in Newport, Rhode Island, in 2017.
Rowing
Arielle Schafer (Absegami) was a member of Alabama’s second varsity eight, which was recognized as the Big 12 Conference’s Boat of the Week last Thursday. They earned the honor for their performance March 30 against Jacksonville and Creighton when they won the 2,000-meter race in 6:34.80.
Men’s lacrosse
In Delaware’s 15-13 win win over Drexel, Charlie Kitchen (St. Augustine) had three goals and four assists. Joe Eisele (St. Augustine) had five goals and an assist, and Dean DiSimone (St. Augustine) added an assist.
Dylan Jinks (Southern Regional) had two assists in Hartford’s 14-11 win over UMass Lowell.
Nick DeCaprio (St. Augustine) had three ground balls and a caused turnover in Michigan’s 16-12 loss to Maryland.
Ethan Irizarry (Mainland) had five goals in Coker’s 14-12 loss to Tusculum.
In Georgian Court’s 10-9 overtime win against District of Columbia, Randy Collins (Absegami) scored, and Patrick Quinn (Lacey Township) had an assist.
Gordon von Schmidt (Southern) scooped five ground balls in Albright’s 12-4 loss to Lycoming. He had four ground balls and a caused turnover in a 19-6 loss to Messiah.
Ethan Kazmierski (St. Augustine) scored twice in Amherst’s 14-9 win over Wesleyan (Connecticut). He scored in a 13-11 loss to Williams.
Ryan Mahon (Lacey) had two goals and two ground balls in Arcadia’s 29-5 win over Alvernia.
Antonio Yeoman (Mainland) had a goal and an assist in Eastern’s 11-9 win over Manhattanville. He had three goals, including the deciding goal in the fourth quarter, in a 12-11 win over Misericordia.
In FDU-Florham’s 13-9 win over Delaware Valley, MacGyver Hay (Oakcrest) had an assist, eight ground balls and four caused turnovers, and Michael Adragna (Southern) added two ground balls and five caused turnovers. In a 6-5 win over King’s, Hay had an assist, five ground balls and three caused turnovers, and Adragna added a ground ball and three caused turnovers.
Cole Blackley (Lower Cape May) scored twice in Kean’s 9-8 loss to Moravian. He had a goal and an assist in a 14-12 loss to Stockton.
Trevor Holak (Oakcrest) scored in Lebanon Valley’s 13-10 win over Hood.
Andrew Carpenter (St. Augustine) scored twice in Lyncburg’s 22-4 win over Ferrum.
Jack O’Connell (St. Augustine) had seven ground balls in Wilkes’ 8-5 win over King’s. He had two ground balls and three caused turnovers in a 10-9 loss to Manhattanville.
Men’s golf
Michael Lange (Atlantic City) won his second straight individual title for Rosemont, which won the team title at the Susquehanna Spring Invitational in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Lange shot a 73 and edged teammate Hunter Mickatavage in the playoff hole to win the title.
Ryan Hodgdon (Mainland) shot an 83 to tie for 20th for Ursinus, which finished eighth at the Lebanon Valley Invitational.
