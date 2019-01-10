A second-half rally by the Stockton University men’s basketball team fell short, and the Ospreys lost to visiting Rutgers-Newark 66-61 on Wednesday in Galloway Township.
Stockton dropped to 6-9 overall and 4-4 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Rutgers-Newark upped its season mark to 9-6 and improved to 2-6 in the NJAC.
Stockton trailed 28-22 at halftime but went on a 13-5 run to go up 35-33 in the fourth minute of the second half. The two teams went back and fourth for the next eight minutes, and the Ospreys took their last lead at 50-49 with 8 minutes, 3 seconds left. Rutgers-Newark went on a 10-2 run and the Scarlet Raiders were up 59-52 with 2:11 left.
Stockton’s Brandon Hamilton shot 9 for 14 from the field and led the Ospreys with 20 points. He also had a team-high six rebounds. Kyion Flanders (Wildwood H.S.) was 5 for 9 from the field and finished with 10 points, and Keenan Williams Jr. had eight points.
Tariq Baker added seven points and three steals, Steve Ferebee (Absegami) had six points and Jordan Taylor had five rebounds.
For Rutgers-Newark, Tyler Ofray led with 26 points while Chase Barney scored 20 points and had seven rebounds, and Mark Thomas added 12 points.
The Stockton men play at Montclair State University at 1 p.m. Saturday.
