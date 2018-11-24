EAST
Duquesne 31, Towson 10
Penn St. 38, Maryland 3
Syracuse 42, Boston College 21
Temple 57, UConn 7
SOUTH
Alabama 52, Auburn 21
Appalachian St. 21, Troy 10
Charlotte 27, FAU 24
Clemson 56, South Carolina 35
Florida 41, Florida St. 14
Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 21
Georgia Southern 35, Georgia St. 14
Jacksonville St. 34, ETSU 27
James Madison 20, Delaware 6
Kentucky 56, Louisville 10
Liberty 28, New Mexico St. 21
Louisiana-Lafayette 31, Louisiana-Monroe 28
Marshall 28, FIU 25
Miami 24, Pittsburgh 3
Middle Tennessee 27, UAB 3
NC Central 21, SC State 17
NC State 34, North Carolina 28, OT
Nicholls 49, San Diego 30
Southern U. 38, Grambling St. 28
Tulane 29, Navy 28
Vanderbilt 38, Tennessee 13
W. Kentucky 30, Louisiana Tech 15
Wake Forest 59, Duke 7
Wofford 19, Elon 7
MIDWEST
Iowa St. 42, Kansas St. 38
Michigan St. 14, Rutgers 10
Minnesota 37, Wisconsin 15
N. Iowa 16, Lamar 13
Northwestern 24, Illinois 16
Ohio St. 62, Michigan 39
Purdue 28, Indiana 21
SE Missouri 28, Stony Brook 14
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 33, Texas St. 7
Baylor 35, Texas Tech 24
North Texas 24, UTSA 21
Prairie View 60, Texas Southern 14
Rice 27, Old Dominion 13
Southern Miss. 39, UTEP 7
TCU 31, Oklahoma St. 24
Texas A&M 74, LSU 72, 7OT
Tulsa 27, SMU 24
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 41, Arizona 40
California 33, Colorado 21
Fresno St. 31, San Jose St. 13
Montana St. 35, Incarnate Word 14
Notre Dame 24, Southern Cal 17
Stanford 49, UCLA 42
UNLV 34, Nevada 29
Wyoming 31, New Mexico 3
