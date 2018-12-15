Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Villanova forward Eric Paschall (4) and Kansas guard Marcus Garrett, right, race for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas guard Charlie Moore, right, shoots over Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Villanova forward Eric Paschall, bottom left, and Kansas guard Marcus Garrett, top right, race for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas forward Dedric Lawson, center, rebounds against Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Villanova forward Eric Paschall (4) and Kansas guard Marcus Garrett, right, race for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
The Associated Press
Kansas guard Charlie Moore, right, shoots over Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
The Associated Press
Villanova head coach Jay Wright works the side lines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
The Associated Press
Villanova forward Eric Paschall, bottom left, and Kansas guard Marcus Garrett, top right, race for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
The Associated Press
Kansas forward Dedric Lawson, center, rebounds against Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Colgate 82, Marist 66
Dartmouth 61, Albany (NY) 52
Mount St. Mary's 74, Wilson College 59
NC State 89, Penn St. 78
NJIT 90, Fairleigh Dickinson 80
Old Dominion 68, Syracuse 62
Pittsburgh 78, Md.-Eastern Shore 43
Princeton 85, Iona 81
Rider 69, Robert Morris 50
SMU 81, Georgetown 73
Seton Hall 72, Rutgers 66
St. Francis Brooklyn 56, St. Peter's 53
Temple 77, Davidson 75, OT
UConn 61, Manhattan 46
Youngstown St. 58, Binghamton 48
SOUTH
Arizona St. 76, Georgia 74
Auburn 75, UAB 71, OT
Austin Peay 95, Purdue Fort Wayne 68
Clemson 74, Radford 66
Coll. of Charleston 83, VCU 79
Furman 93, UNC-Wilmington 50
Hampton 72, Saint Leo 60
High Point 86, W. Carolina 59
Jacksonville 79, Bethune-Cookman 71
Kennesaw St. 73, Tennessee Tech 68
Kentucky 88, Utah 61
Liberty 96, Kentucky Christian 55
Louisiana Tech 83, Louisiana-Lafayette 62
Louisiana-Monroe 74, Stephen F. Austin 58
Louisville 83, Kent St. 70
Mississippi St. 70, Cincinnati 59
Murray St. 74, Jackson St. 57
NC A&T 78, Tennessee St. 76
North Carolina 103, Gonzaga 90
North Florida 68, Charleston Southern 61
Northwestern St. 69, Southern U. 66
Fans cheer during a parade celebrating the Villanova basketball team's NCAA college basketball championship, Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Philadelphia. Villanova defeated Michigan on Monday for the NCAA men's basketball title. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
