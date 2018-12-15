EAST

Boston U. 75, Nicholls 63

Buffalo 73, S. Illinois 65

Colgate 82, Marist 66

Dartmouth 61, Albany (NY) 52

Mount St. Mary's 74, Wilson College 59

NC State 89, Penn St. 78

NJIT 90, Fairleigh Dickinson 80

Old Dominion 68, Syracuse 62

Pittsburgh 78, Md.-Eastern Shore 43

Princeton 85, Iona 81

Rider 69, Robert Morris 50

SMU 81, Georgetown 73

Seton Hall 72, Rutgers 66

St. Francis Brooklyn 56, St. Peter's 53

Temple 77, Davidson 75, OT

UConn 61, Manhattan 46

Youngstown St. 58, Binghamton 48

SOUTH

Arizona St. 76, Georgia 74

Auburn 75, UAB 71, OT

Austin Peay 95, Purdue Fort Wayne 68

Clemson 74, Radford 66

Coll. of Charleston 83, VCU 79

Furman 93, UNC-Wilmington 50

Hampton 72, Saint Leo 60

High Point 86, W. Carolina 59

Jacksonville 79, Bethune-Cookman 71

Kennesaw St. 73, Tennessee Tech 68

Kentucky 88, Utah 61

Liberty 96, Kentucky Christian 55

Louisiana Tech 83, Louisiana-Lafayette 62

Louisiana-Monroe 74, Stephen F. Austin 58

Louisville 83, Kent St. 70

Mississippi St. 70, Cincinnati 59

Murray St. 74, Jackson St. 57

NC A&T 78, Tennessee St. 76

North Carolina 103, Gonzaga 90

North Florida 68, Charleston Southern 61

Northwestern St. 69, Southern U. 66

Oral Roberts 59, Richmond 52

Presbyterian 87, Trinity Baptist 44

SC-Upstate 88, SC State 84

South Florida 76, Appalachian St. 69

Tennessee 102, Memphis 92

The Citadel 86, SE Missouri 74

UNC-Greensboro 53, North Alabama 48

UT Martin 108, Brescia 79

Wofford 92, UNC-Asheville 49

MIDWEST

E. Illinois 73, Bradley 66

IUPUI 82, W. Illinois 68

Illinois 73, ETSU 55

Indiana 71, Butler 68

Iowa 77, N. Iowa 54

Iowa St. 77, Drake 68

Jacksonville St. 55, Evansville 50

Kansas 74, Villanova 71

Kansas St. 71, Georgia St. 59

Marshall 75, Akron 74

Michigan 70, W. Michigan 62

N. Dakota St. 74, Missouri St. 67

Notre Dame 88, Purdue 80

Ohio 63, Detroit 61

Ohio St. 73, Bucknell 71

Texas State 77, Rio Grande 68

Toledo 84, Middle Tennessee 62

UMKC 80, McNeese St. 67

Wichita St. 63, Southern Miss. 60

Xavier 95, E. Kentucky 77

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 79, UTSA 67

Oklahoma 81, Southern Cal 70

Texas 98, Grand Canyon 60

Texas Tech 82, Abilene Christian 48

UC Santa Barbara 99, Rice 89, OT

FAR WEST

Baylor 58, Arizona 49

Belmont 74, UCLA 72

California 67, Cal Poly 66

Grambling St. 70, Portland 58

LSU 78, Saint Mary's (Cal) 74

Loyola Marymount 85, Portland St. 58

Nebraska-Omaha 89, Idaho 80

Nevada 72, S. Dakota St. 68

Oregon 66, Boise St. 54

S. Utah 78, Pepperdine 69, OT

San Diego 85, N. Colorado 65

San Jose St. 79, N. Arizona 74

Stanford 78, E. Washington 62

Texas A&M 67, Oregon St. 64

UC Irvine 86, Denver 52

UNLV 92, BYU 90, OT

Utah St. 86, Alabama St. 48

Utah Valley 75, Weber St. 63

Virginia Tech 73, Washington 61

