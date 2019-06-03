Recent University of Hartford graduate and Dylan Jinks collected some postseason lacrosse honors.
Jinks, a 2015 Southern Regional High School graduate, was named to the Academic All-New England team by the New England Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association on May 28. Earlier, he was named a second-team America East All-Star.
Jinks wrapped his stellar career at Hartford with a career season. He scored a career-high 37 goals and led the Hawks with 58 points. He was a three-time all-conference selection. As a freshman, he was named Rookie of the Year and earned All-Rookie honors.
He finished his career 10th all-time at Hartford in goals (103), fifth in assists (73) and seventh in points (176).
The resident of the Cedar Run section of Stafford Township was a three-time Press Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year. He led the Rams to two South Jersey Group IV titles and one Shore Conference Tournament championship, and scored a program-record 274 career goals.
Rowing
Olivia Martinelli (Ocean City) was the coxswain on West Virginia’s third varsity eight that placed seventh at the Big 12 Championship in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
She was selected to the Big 12 All-Academic second team, Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and Garrett Ford Academic Honor Roll, all while achieving a 4.0 GPA for the spring semester.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.