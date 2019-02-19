Dylan Jinks started off his senior campaign with a record performance for the University of Hartford men's lacrosse team Saturday.
Jinks, a 2015 Southern Regional High School graduate from Cedar Run, scored eight goals and added an assist in an 18-10 loss to St. John's. His eight goals tied the single-game school record held by Tracey Kelusky, who did it eight times (most recently in 2000).
On Monday, Jinks was named the America East Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
Through Saturday, he has 74 goals and 53 assists for his career at Hartford.
Jinks is a three-time Press Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year. He led the Rams to two South Jersey Group IV titles and one Shore Conference Tournament championship, and scored a program-record 274 career goals.
In Delaware’s 12-4 win over New Jersey Institute of Technology, Joe Eisele (St. Augustine Prep) scored twice and had two ground balls, Charlie Kitchen had two goals and an assist, and Dean DiSimone (St. Augustine) had three goals and an assist.
Ethan Irizarry (Mainland) had a goal, three ground balls and two caused turnovers in Coker’s 10-9 loss to Embry-Riddle.
In Georgian Court’s 12-10 win over Southern New Hampshire, Connor Houghton (EHT) had a goal and an assist. Vincent Giunta (Mainland) scored his first collegiate goal, and Patrick Quinn (Lacey Township) had a goal and two assists.
Gordon Von Schmidt (Southern) had three ground balls and four caused turnovers in Albright’s 13-3 loss to Swarthmore.
Ryan Mahon (Lacey) scored twice in Arcadia’s 15-4 win over King’s. He had an assist and four ground balls in a 17-9 win over Marywood.
Antonio Yeoman (Mainland) scored his first collegiate goal in Eastern’s 18-8 loss to York.
In FDU-Florham's 14-7 loss to Muhlenberg, Macgyver Hay (Oakcrest) had six ground balls and five caused turnovers, and Michael Adragna (Southern) had a ground ball and two caused turnovers.
Women’s lacrosse
In La Salle’s 17-4 win over Long Island-Brooklyn, Bridget Ruskey (Middle Township) had six goals and five draw controls, and Allison Hunter (Middle Township) added a goal and an assist.
Morgan Von Schmidt (Southern) had two caused turnovers and a ground ball in Salisbury’s 14-6 win over Stevenson.
Men's basketball
Sa'eed Nelson (St. Augustine Prep) had 20 points and eight assists in American's 86-84 loss to Loyola. He had 27 points, six rebounds and four assists in an 83-81 loss to Colgate.
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had six points and three rebounds in Bowling Green's 87-67 win over Northern Illinois.
Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) had 13 points and five rebounds in Howard's 79-73 win over Bethune-Cookman. He had seven points, three assists and three steals in an 85-81 loss to North Carolina A&T.
Tyler Jones (Holy Spirit) had two points, four rebounds and two blocks in Maryland Eastern Shore's 68-61 loss to North Carolina A&T. He had six points and five rebounds in a 58-55 loss to Coppin State.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) had five points and five rebounds in St. Bonaventure's 76-51 win over Saint Joseph's. He had six points, 11 rebounds and five blocks in a 79-56 win over George Mason.
Peyton Mortellite (Hammonton) had 14 points, three rebounds and three assists in Bloomsburg's 80-64 win over Cheyney. He had four points, seven rebounds and four assists in an 84-57 loss to Millersville.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern Regional) had 17 points and six rebounds in Pace's 80-69 loss to New Haven. He had 19 points and 10 rebounds in an 87-77 loss to Adelphi.
Juanye Colon (Atlantic City) had 11 points and three rebounds in District of Columbia's 87-64 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas.
Tanner Kerr (Middle Township) had 17 points and 16 rebounds for the University of the Sciences in an 88-79 win over Holy Family. He had five points and 16 rebounds in a 68-58 win over Nyack.
DJ Smith (Wildwood Catholic) had six points and three rebounds in Cabrini's 89-79 loss to Neumann.
Divine Anderson (Pleasantville) had 17 points, five rebounds and four assists in Centenary's 83-76 win over Rosemont. He had 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 91-74 win over Clarks Summet.
Nate Aldrich (St. Augustine Prep) had 10 points and 14 rebounds in Drew's 64-52 win over Scranton. He had 15 points and eight rebounds in a 92-90 win over Catholic.
Ethan Dubois (Southern) had seven points, four assists and two rebounds in Elizabethtown's 87-69 loss to Juniata. He had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists in an 83-75 loss to Moravian.
Eric Ray (Southern) had six points, five rebounds and three assists in FDU-Florham's 80-77 win over Wilkes.
Matt Sommers (Holy Spirit) had five points and two rebounds in Gwynedd Mercy's 74-69 win over Marywood.
Jalen Horsley (Oakcrest) had six points and three rebounds in Marywood's 99-72 win over Immaculata.
C.J. Barnes (Holy Spirit) had 16 points and eight rebounds in Moravian's 98-89 loss to Susquehanna. He had 17 points and four rebounds in a 75-83 win over Elizabethtown.
Ryan Legler (Wildwood Catholic) had 22 points and four rebounds in Rowan's 91-77 win over Kean.
Trai Greer (Middle Township) scored 13 in Rutgers-Camden's 73-37 loss to Montclair State.
In Widener's 77-71 loss to Lycoming, Connor Laverty (Ocean City) had 19 points and five rebounds, and Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had five points and three rebounds.
Wrestling
C.J. LaFragola (St. Joseph) sparked Brown wrestling to a 19-18 comeback win over Columbia. He won a 3-1 sudden victory at 184 pounds, pulling the Bears to within 18-16 with one bout to go. In a 24-12 win over Hofstra, LaFragola won a 10-4 decision.
Owen Kretschmer (Southern Regional) posted a 4-1 record at 125, finishing third at the New England Wrestling Associated Futures Tournament in Hartford, Connecticut. The freshman’s wins included three decisions and a pin, capped by a 10-7 decision in the third-place bout.
In Ursinus’ 45-6 win over Williamson, Zachary Goranson (Millville) won a 16-0 technical fall in 1 minute, 51 seconds, at 165. Gary Nagle (Middle Township) picked up a pin in 2:18 at 174. In a 56-0 win over Penn State Mont Alto, Goranson won by pin (1:28), and Nagle won by forfeit.
In Wilkes’ 28-10 win over Scranton, Nicholas Racanelli (Southern) won a 5-2 decision at 165, and Austin Cominsky (Middle Township) won by injury default at 184. Cominsky was leading 4-0 in the second period.
Wilkes freshman Cody Dix (EHT) competed at the Futures Mideast Tournament in Allentown, Pennsylvania, winning his final four bouts in the consolation bracket to take third at 149. His wins included an 8-0 major decision in the opening round and then a 20-3 technical fall, a pin in 6:01 and two decisions (8-2 and 6-4) in the wrestlebacks.
Men’s volleyball
Liam Maxwell (Southern) was named the Conference Carolina’s Player of the Week on Feb. 11 for the second time this season. In a 3-1 win over Erskine, Maxwell had 18 kills and five digs. Brennan Davis (Southern) had a kill and five digs, and Collin Lockwood (Southern) added four digs. In a 3-2 win over Emmanuel, Davis had eight digs, and Maxwell had 17 kills and six digs.
Women’s indoor track
Ayana Culhane (Absegami) was second in the weight throw (18.27 meters) for Hampton at the Big South Conference Championship in Lynchburg, Virginia. She also set the school record in the shot put Friday (14.58 meters). She was named to the conference’s all-academic team, too.
On Wednesday, Hampton’s Kiyanna Thomas (Absegami) was named the big South Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week. At the Virginia Military Institute Winter Relays held Feb. 8-9, she broke a school record to win the shot put (14.50). Culhane broke the new record the following weekend.
Mariah Hubbard (Absegami) helped Monmouth win a sixth straight Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Indoor Championship on Sunday in New York. She won the triple jump (39 feet, 8 inches), was third in the long jump (18-04) and sixth in the 60-meter hurdles (9.01 seconds.
Rider finished second at the MAAC Championships. Quinn Bithell (Lower Cape May) finished second in the high jump (1.65 meters) and ran on the third-place 4x400 relay (3:54.81). Kristin Siegle (Buena Regional) ran on the third-place distance medley relay (12:00.53) and the fourth-place 4x800 relay (9:13.66). Yvette Assongba (Mainland) was fourth in the 60 hurdles (8.93).
Last week, Siegle was named to the MAAC All-Academic Team.
Emma Bergman (Ocean City) ran on Rutgers’ winning 4x800 relay (9:09.62) at the Fastrack Last Chance Invitational in Staten Island, New York.
Men’s indoor track
Robert Dessoye (Egg Harbor Township) ran on Bucknell’s fourth-place 4x800 relay (7:36.25) at the Patriot League Championships in Annapolis, Maryland. Robert and twin Alex Dessoye (EHT) ran on the third-place 4x400 relay (3:18.39). Robert also took fourth in the 500 (1:04.38), and Alex was seventh in the 400 (50.02). The Bison were third overall.
Cheerleading
Bethany Castellucci (Lower Cape May) helped The College of New Jersey win the national title for the Open Girl Cheer division Jan. 19 at the University Cheerleaders Association Nationals in Orlando, Florida. The Lions competed in a 16-team field.
