The Wilkes University wrestling team competed at the Budd Whitehill Duals in Williamspoirt, Pennsylvania, on Friday and Saturday.
Nicholas Racanelli (Southern Regional H.S.) went 5-0 at 165 pounds over the two-day competition in which the Colonels went 4-1.
The senior from West Creek won a 5-2 decision in a 20-17 loss to Springfield, a pin in 2:06 in a 31-16 win over Ohio Northern, and a 3-1 decision in a 24-12 win over Washington & Lee on the first day. His victory against Ohio Northern was his 100th career victory, making him the fourth in Wilkes history to reach the milestone.
On the second day, he scored a pin at 5:52 in a 22-20 win over Wisconsin-Eau Claire, and a decision in a 34-6 win over Oswego State.
This season, Racanelli is 23-1. He has a 103-32 career record with the Colonels.
Also for Wilkes against Oswego State, Cody Dix (Egg Harbor Township) won a 7-6 decision at 149, and Austin Cominsky (Middle Township) picked up a pin (4:24) at 197.
C.J. LaFragola (St. Joseph) won a 15-5 major decision at 184 pounds for Brown in a 39-3 win over Davidson. He earned two more wins, a 14-5 major decision in a 29-10 loss to North Carolina State and a 16-7 major decision in a 24-15 win over Duke.
Joe Cutugno (Atlantic City) scored a 9-6 decision at 197 for Rochester Institute of Technology in an 18-17 win over Roger Williams.
Ursinus competed at the Abele Invitational in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. Zachary Goranson (Millville) won a 17-1 technical fall and scored a pin to reach the semifinals, but fell out of the tournament with an injury. Gary Nagle (Middle Township) went 2-2 on the day, earning a pair of first-period pins.
Women’s basketball
Lauren Holden (Lower Cape May) had 14 points and two rebounds in Fordham’s 60-48 win over Richmond. She had two points and four assists in a 56-53 win over Saint Louis.
Holden, a senior, is 13 points away from 1,000 in her collegiate career. The Rams play at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Virginia Commonwealth in a game that will be available on ESPN-Plus.
Destiny Thompson (Bridgeton) scored 17 in Georgian Court’s 79-58 loss to the University of the Sciences. She had 13 points and nine rebounds in a 91-70 win over Dominican.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had 16 points and four rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 77-72 win over Caldwell.
Ayoola Oguntuase (Atlantic Christian) had four points and two rebounds in Jefferson’s 91-50 win over Nyack. She had seven points in a 77-54 win over Post.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had seven points and six rebounds in Albright’s 48-42 win over Hood.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and a steal in Cairn’s 57-54 overtime win over Wesley. She had 12 points and 10 rebounds in a 53-48 loss to Keystone and eight points and three rebounds in a 73-64 win over Bryn Athyn.
Megan Stafford (Mainland) had eight points and six rebounds in Catholic’s 64-40 win over Juniata. He had nine points, five rebounds and three steals in a 53-36 loss to Scranton.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had seven points and five rebounds in Delaware Valley’s 76-41 loss to Misericordia. She had four points and four rebounds in an 88-63 loss to DeSales.
Ashely Toner (Barnegat) scored three in Emerson’s 73-56 loss to Babson. She had 13 points and two rebounds in a 54-43 loss to MIT. She had 12 points, four assists and three rebounds in a 79-36 win over Mount Holyoke.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 15 points and five rebounds in Kean’s 71-58 loss to Rowan. She had 19 points and three rebounds in a 68-58 win over The College of New Jersey.
Kilie Wyers (Ocean City) had eight points and three rebounds in Marywood’s 75-45 loss to Cabrini.
Olivia Rulon (Wildwood Catholic) had three points and three rebounds in Rowan’s 71-58 win over Kean. Rulon had 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 67-60 win over Rutgers-Newark.
Mackenzie McCracken (Wildwood) had five points and three rebounds in Widener’s 81-74 loss to Stevenson.
Women’s soccer
Rowan’s Shelby Money (Vineland) was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-America third team and the Scholar All-America second team.
She was honored Saturday in Chicago. During her senior season, she had an 85.9 save percentage for the Profs (13-4-2). She ended her career with a 50-10-7 record, 87.0 save percentage, 0.47 goals-against average and 36 shutouts.
Men’s volleyball
In Belmont Abbey’s 3-2 win over Campbellsville, Liam Maxwell (Southern) had 19 kills and nine digs. Brennan Davis (Southern) had eight digs and two kills, and Collin Lockwood (Southern) added seven digs. In a 3-1 loss to Lincoln Memorial, Maxwell had 15 kills and five digs. Davis had five digs, and Lockwood had six.
Women’s indoor track
Mariah Hubbard (Absegami) was third in the 60-meter hurdles (9.36 seconds) for Monmouth at the Angry Birds Invitational in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. She also won the triple jump (37 feet, 5 inches).
Quinn Bithell (Lower Cape May) tied for second in the high jump (1.60 meters) for Rider at the Saint Thomas Aquinas College Spartan Invitational.
Iyanla Kollock (Our Lady of Mercy) made her Rutgers debut, taking second in the 60 hurdles (7.78) at the TCNJ Lions Invitational. She also was fifth in the 200 (25.54). Emma Bergman (Ocean City) was seventh in the 800 (2:27.51).
Men’s indoor track
Bucknell competed at the Nittany Lion Challenge at Penn State. Twins Alex and Robert Dessoye (EHT) ran on the fourth-place 4x400-meter relay (3:19.53). Alex was also fifth in the 400 (49.23).
Eric Barnes (EHT) finished seventh in the 800 (1:58.43) for Rutgers at the TCNJ Lions Invitational.
