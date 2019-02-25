Southern Regional High School graduate Nicholas Racanelli won the 165-pound title at the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.
The Wilkes University senior was the top seed at 165. He and teammate Thomas Stokes won Wilkes’ first regional titles since 2015.
Racanelli, from the West Creek section of Eagleswood Township, opened Friday with a second-period pin (3 minutes, 24 seconds). He capped the day with a 12-2 major decision. He won his next two bouts Saturday — a 3-0 decision in the semifinals and a 5-3 overtime victory in the final.
Racanelli earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships to be held March 8-9 in Roanoke, Virginia. He is 31-1 this season and ranked third at his weight nationally by InterMat Wrestling.
C.J. LaFragola (St. Joseph) won a 3-1 decision for Brown at 184 pounds in a 25-12 win over Harvard. He won an 11-5 decision in a 38-3 win over Sacred Heart.
Isaiah Ocasio (Vineland) placed eighth (141) at the NCAA Mideast Regional in Brockport, New York.
Women’s swimming
Amanda Nunan (Ocean City) was fifth in the 1,650 freestyle (16:02.34) for Tennessee at the Southeastern Conference Championships in Athens, Georgia.
Bailey Howarth (Egg harbor Township) swam on Rowan’s winning 400 medley relay that set a school record (3:51.82) at the Metropolitan Championships in Piscataway. She was fifth in the 200 IM (2:11.99) and fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.18). Klaudia Rzotkiewicz (EHT) won the 1-meter dive (433.75 points) and was second in the 3-meter dive (394.30).
William Paterson’s Ashley Lawler (Mainland) also competed in Piscataway. She was sixth in the 3-meter (320.15).
Women’s basketball
Lauren Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had nine points and five assists in Fordham’s 76-64 win over Massachusetts.
Destiny Thompson (Bridgeton) had 18 points and seven rebounds in Georgian Court’s 74-73 win over Jefferson. She had 12 points and eight rebounds in a 64-59 loss to Holy Family.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had 13 points, five assists and four rebounds in Cairn’s 70-60 win over Centenary. She had seven points and three rebounds in a 69-60 loss to Keystone.
Ashley Toner (Barnegat) scored 11 in Emerson’s 76-58 loss to Massachusetts Institute of Technology in a Landmark Conference tournament semifinal.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 24 points and six rebounds in Kean’s 77-71 win over Rowan in a New Jersey Athletic Conference semifinal. She had 12 points and six rebounds in a 54-47 loss to Rutgers-Newark in the final.
Olivia Rulon (Wildwood Catholic) had eight points and two rebounds in Rowan’s loss to Kean in an NJAC tournament game.
Eva Sodaitis (Absegami) had four points and four rebounds in Muhlenberg’s 57-38 loss to Ursinus in a Centennial Conference tournament game.
Men’s volleyball
In Belmont Abbey’s 3-0 loss to North Greenville, Brennan Davis (Southern) had seven digs. Liam Maxwell (Southern) had 15 kills and three digs.
