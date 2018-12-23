American University freshman Tim Fitzpatrick landed on his first collegiate podium Saturday.
The 2018 Holy Spirit High School graduate and Press Wrestler of the Year placed sixth at the Wilkes Open in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
Fitzpatrick won a 7-5 decision in the first round at 165 pounds, and then won an exciting 16-12 decision to advance to the quarterfinals. After a loss, he picked up a pin in 6 minutes, 33 seconds, and won a 7-2 decision to advance to the fifth-place bout, which he lost.
Fitzpatrick is listed under American’s redshirts this season, but is 8-8 with two pins.
Men’s basketball
Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine Prep) had 23 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in American’s 56-55 loss to Mount St. Mary’s. He scored 11 and added 11 rebounds and seven assists in an 82-58 win over Maryland Eastern Shore.
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) grabbed three rebounds and had an assist in Bowling Green’s 73-52 win over Western Carolina.
Marlon Hargins (St. Augustine) scored two in Holy Cross’ 65-63 win over Canisius.
Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) scored 14 in Howard’s 98-71 loss to Ball State. He scored 14 in an 89-82 loss to Hampton.
Tyler Jones (Holy Spirit) had 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in Maryland Eastern Shore’s 88-74 loss to Winthrop. He scored two and added a rebound and a steal in an 82-58 loss to American.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had eight points, nine rebounds, two steals and a block in St. Bonaventure’s 83-76 loss to Vermont. He had four points, seven rebounds and four blocks in a 64-59 loss to Northeastern.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern Regional) had 19 points and 11 rebounds in Pace’s 84-63 win over Nyack.
Tanner Kerr (Middle Township) had nine points and eight rebounds for University of the Sciences in a 76-58 win over Cheyney.
Gabe Michnya (Mainland) had four points, two rebounds and two blocks in Bryn Athyn’s 84-66 loss to Delaware Valley.
In Cabrini’s 84-68 loss to York, DJ Smith (Wildwood Catholic) had 13 points and four rebounds, and brother Trey Smith (Wildwood Catholic) added seven points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Divine Anderson (Pleasantville) had 10 points and three rebounds in Centenary’s 75-74 win over Delaware Valley.
In Drew’s 66-62 loss to Rutgers-Newark, Nate Aldrich (St. Augustine) had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) added three points, two assists and two steals.
Matt Sommers (Holy Spirit) had six points, six rebounds and three steals in Gwynedd Mercy’s 83-68 win over Lebanon Valley.
C.J. Barnes (Holy Spirit) had nine points and three assists in Moravian’s 99-94 loss to Yeshiva.
In Rowan’s 97-76 win over Salisbury, Ryan Legler (Wildwood Catholic) had six points, and Jonathan Hevalow (Atlantic Christian) added two rebounds and two points.
Connor Laverty (Ocean City) scored 15 in Widener’s 74-69 loss to Eastern Connecticut State. In an 80-70 loss to Case Western Reserve, Laverty had 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals, and Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) added 10 points.
Women’s basketball
Lauren Holden (Lower Cape May) had 10 points and three rebounds in Fordham’s 57-40 win over Iona.
Grace Sacco (Ocean City) had a steal in North Carolina Wilmington’s 35-33 win over Longwood.
Dana DiRenzo (St. Joseph) grabbed two rebounds in St. Francis Brooklyn’s 83-64 loss to Princeton.
Destiny Thompson (Bridgeton) had 16 points and seven rebounds in Georgian Court’s 88-73 win over Chestnut Hill.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) grabbed 10 rebounds and added three points in Goldey-Beacom’s 68-58 loss to Jefferson.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had 10 points and 10 rebounds in Albright’s 57-53 loss to FDU-Florham. She had 10 points, 11 rebounds and three steals in a 57-45 win over Montclair State.
Dej’hanee McNeal (Lower Cape May) had seven points, four rebounds and two blocks in Alvernia’s 69-40 win over Hanover. She had six points and nine rebounds in a 53-45 loss to Edgewood.
Cassidy Gallagher (Holy Spirit) had five points and four rebounds in Cabrini’s 68-48 loss to Wartburg. She had eight points, four rebounds and three steals in a 70-56 loss to Salisbury.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had six points and two rebounds in Delaware Valley’s 75-72 win over Penn State-Abington.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had two points and three rebounds in Kean’s 65-35 loss to DePauw. She had eight points and six rebounds in a 65-60 win over Ohio Wesleyan.
Eva Sodaitis (Absegami) had four rebounds, two assists and two rebounds in Muhlenberg’s 57-53 win over Moravian. She scored three in an 85-44 loss to DeSales.
In Rowan’s 62-59 win over Immaculata, Oliva Rulon (Wildwood Catholic) had nine points and three rebounds, and Jazlyn Duverglas (Cedar Creek) had 13 points and seven rebounds, including two late free throws with 27 seconds left to help the Profs ice the game.
On Monday, Duverglas was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week.
