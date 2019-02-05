Nate Aldrich reached the 1,000-point milestone for the Drew University men's basketball team Jan. 26.
Two days later, the 2015 St. Augustine Prep graduate was named the Landmark Conference Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week for the second time in three weeks.
He continued that momentum last week by scoring 19 to go with 12 rebounds in an 89-85 overtime loss to Moravian. He also had 13 points and six rebounds in a 73-66 win over Goucher.
The 6-foot-6 senior forward from Franklinville began this week with 1,047 career points. Through 21 games this season, he's second on the team with 13.6 points per game and has averaged a team-leading 9.1 rebounds.
Also for Drew, Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) scored six in the loss to Moravian. He had three rebounds, two points and two assists in the win over Goucher.
Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine Prep) had 10 points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals in American’s 74-68 win over Loyola. He had 15 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals in a 66-49 win over Holy Cross.
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) scored four in Bowling Green’s 92-88 win over Buffalo.
Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine) had four points and two rebounds in Holy Cross’ 66-49 loss to American.
Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) scored five in Howard’s 72-57 win over Maryland Eastern Shore.
Tyler Jones (Holy Spirit) had 17 points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in Maryland Eastern Shore’s 72-57 loss to Howard. He scored nine, including a late go-ahead 3-pointer, in a 63-61 win over South Carolina State.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had eight points, four blocks and three rebounds in St. Bonaventure’s 75-66 loss to Davidson.
Peyton Mortellite (Hammonton) had eight points and two rebounds in Bloomsburg’s 93-60 loss to Shippensburg. He had 15 points and five rebounds in a 91-74 loss to West Chester.
Ed McWade (Wildwood Catholic) had 11 points and two rebounds in Chestnut Hill’s 82-55 loss to Post.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern Regional) had 19 points and 10 rebounds in Pace’s 79-68 win over Stonehill. He had 20 points and five rebounds in a 76-74 overtime win against Bentley.
Tanner Kerr (Middle Township) had nine points, eight rebounds and three assists in the University of the Sciences’ 76-48 loss to Caldwell. He had 14 points and five rebounds in a 78-68 win over Georgian Court. He had 13 points and 11 rebounds in a 70-62 loss to Dominican.
Gabe Michnya (Mainland) scored four in Bryn Athyn’s 82-59 win over Valley Forge. He scored three in a 74-69 loss to Keystone.
Trey Smith (Wildwood Catholic) had three points and three assists, and his brother DJ Smith (Wildwood Catholic) added three points and two assists in Cabrini’s 94-87 loss to Marywood.
Divine Anderson (Pleasantville) had five points and two assists in Centenary’s 89-84 win over Clarks Summit. He had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists in an 85-81 loss to Cairn.
Ethan Dubois (Southern) had 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Elizabethtown’s 69-64 loss to Catholic. He had 19 points and eight rebounds in a 79-68 loss to Susquehanna.
Eric Ray (Southern) had four points and two rebounds in FDU-Florham’s 77-72 loss to DeSales.
Matt Sommers (Holy Spirit) scored six in Gwynedd Mercy’s 74-61 loss to Marymount. He had three points and two rebounds in a 71-65 win over Neumann.
C.J. Barnes (Holy Spirit) had 22 points and seven rebounds in Moravian’s 89-85 win over Drew. He had nine point and five rebounds in an 83-76 win over Juniata.
Ryan Legler (Wildwood Catholic) scored six in Rowan’s 100-95 win over Stockton.
Trai Greer (Middle Township) had 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Rutgers-Camden’s 92-65 loss to The College of New Jersey. He had 17 points, six rebounds and two assists in a 65-59 loss to Rutgers-Newark.
Connor Laverty (Ocean City) had five points, two rebounds and two assists in Widener’s 86-60 win over Lebanon Valley. He scored 12 in a 71-66 loss to Alvernia.
Women’s basketball
Lauren Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had 15 points and three rebounds in Fordham’s 65-54 win over La Salle. She had 15 points, four rebounds and three assists in a 57-46 win over Duquesne.
Destiny Thompson (Bridgeton) had 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in Georgian Court’s 69-49 loss to the University of the Sciences.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had 16 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in Goldey-Beacom’s 79-74 loss to Chestnut Hill. She had 10 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks in a 65-54 win over Nyack.
Ayoola Oguntuase (Atlantic Christian) had two points and two rebounds in Jefferson’s 77-56 win over Wilmington.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had 12 points, five rebounds and two blocks in Albright’s 49-47 loss to Arcadia.
Dej’hanee McNeal (Lower Cape May) had six rebounds and three points in Alvernia’s 58-32 loss to Lycoming. She grabbed five rebounds in a 70-29 loss to Widener.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had 15 points, four rebounds and two assists in Cairn’s 64-61 loss to Valley Forge. She had 13 points and five rebounds in a 75-49 win over Centenary.
Megan Stafford (Mainland) had seven points and four rebounds in Catholic’s 71-38 loss to Elizabethtown. She had nine points, three rebounds and two steals in a 59-50 win over Scranton.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) scored 11 in Delaware Valley’s 78-63 loss to Misericordia. She scored eight in an 85-76 loss to Eastern.
Ashley Toner (Barnegat) had nine points, three assists and two rebounds in Emerson’s 66-52 win over Babson and 11 points, six steals and four rebounds in a 70-66 win over Coast Guard.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 24 points, two rebounds and two assists in Kean’s 74-58 win over Ramapo and 22 points and three rebounds in a 78-67 win over William Paterson.
Ashley Kline (Pinelands Regional) had three rebounds and three assists in Lebanon Valley’s 69-61 win over Hood.
Kilie Wyers (Ocean City) had five points and five rebounds in Marywood’s 66-42 loss to Cabrini. She had nine points, four rebounds and four assists in a 65-54 win over Wesley.
Eva Sodaitis (Absegami) had 10 points, three steals and two rebounds in Muhlenberg’s 61-32 win over Bryn Mawr.
Olivia Rulon (Wildwood Catholic) had 12 points, three rebounds and two steals in Rowan’s 58-52 loss to Stockton. She had seven points and five rebounds in a 69-55 loss to Montclair State.
Mackenzie McCracken (Wildwood) scored six in Widener’s 65-63 loss to Lebanon Valley. In a 70-29 win over Alvernia, McCracken had 12 points and six rebounds, and Mikayla Nicolini (Southern) added two rebounds and three assists.
Men’s volleyball
In Belmont Abbey’s 3-2 win over Lees-McRae, Brennan Davis (Southern) had 30 assists and five digs, Collin Lockwood (Southern) had five assists and four digs, and Liam Maxwell (Southern) had 22 kills and six digs.
In a 3-0 win over Queens, Davis had 11 digs, Maxwell had 17 kills and six digs, and Lockwood added two digs.
