St. Augustine Prep graduates and brothers Michael and Matthew McCourt have been key pieces on the mound and at the plate for the Mount Aloysius College baseball team in Cresson, Pennsylvania.
The Mounties are 23-9.
In an 18-16 loss to Messiah, Matthew went 3 for 6 with a double, two runs and an RBI. In an 8-7 loss to Penn College, Matthew went 2 for 6 with a double, a run and an RBI.
In 28 games, Matthew McCourt, a senior, is batting .356 (36 for 101), which includes team highs in doubles (12) and home runs (six). He has 28 runs, 33 RBIs and a 1.123 OPS.
Michael, a junior, is 6-0 in seven starts with a 1.35 ERA. He has 35 strikeouts against just six walks in 40 innings with a .98 WHIP.
The brothers are from Mullica Hill.
Todd Henry (Egg Harbor Township) had a double and a run in Delaware State’s 12-8 loss to Maryland Eastern Shore. He had a single, a double and a run scored in an 11-5 win over Maryland Eastern Shore.
Bill Chillari (St. Augustine) allowed a run in 4 1/3 innings, striking out two, and got no decision in Duke’s 5-3 win over Clemson.
Josh Arnold (Ocean City) pitched 4 2/3 shutout innings of no-hit ball in Fairfield’s 7-0 win over Sacred Heart. He allowed four walks, struck out three and did not get the decision. In a 6-2 win over Monmouth, Fairfield's Anthony Boselli (Holy Spirit) went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI. In a 7-1 win over Monmouth, Boselli went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI.
Seamus Brazill (Barnegat) pitched the final two innings, allowing a hit and striking out one, to get the win in Hofstra’s comeback 9-8 victory over UNC Wilmington.
Jared Kacso (Barnegat) pitched a complete game for his first win of the season in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 5-1 victory over Lipscomb. He allowed a run on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts
Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) pitched the final 1 1/3 innings, striking out two, in Penn’s 7-6 loss to La Salle. In a 9-7 loss to Yale, Josh Hood (St. Augustine) went 2 for 4 with an RBI double and a two-run homer.
Andrew Holmes (EHT) hit two doubles, scored and drove in a run in Bloomsburg’s 9-0 win over Mansfield. He had an RBI double in a 3-2 win over Mansfield.
L.T. Struble (Hammonton) went 2 for 4 with a home run, two runs and an RBI in Felician’s 8-6 win over Concordia.
Robert Wood (Mainland Regional) went 2 for 4 with a double and a run in Jefferson’s 3-2 loss to Caldwell.
In the University of the Sciences’ 5-3 win over Dominican, Justin Skinner (St. Augustine) tripled and drove in a run, and Ryan Johnson (Oakcrest) had two hits and a run.
Nick Grotti (Millville) went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI in West Virginia Wesleyan’s 7-6 loss to Concord. He had a pair of RBI singles in an 8-4 loss to West Virginia State. He went 4 for 5 with a home run, a double and three RBIs in a 15-7 win over W.V. State. He went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI in a 10-8 loss to W.V. State. He had an RBI single in a 4-3 win over W.V. State.
Nick Nutile (Mainland) went 2 for 3 with a run and two RBIs in Alvernia’s 14-14 tie with Moravian.
In Arcadia’s 8-1 win over Montclair State, Sean Carew (St. Augustine) went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Carson Denham (Lower Cape May Regional) got the win, allowing a run in four innings with two strikeouts. In an 11-6 win over Susquehanna, Carew went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three runs. In a 15-4 win over Lebanon Valley, Carew went 3 for 3 with a home run, three runs and three RBIs. In a 9-4 win over Lebanon Valley, Carew hit a two-run double and scored.
Tyler Norris (Wildwood Catholic) had two hits and a run in Cabrini’s 14-3 win over Lebanon Valley.
Mickey Foytik (Lacey Township) went 3 for 5 with a double and four RBIs in Eastern’s 7-4 win over Wesley.
Zach Mason (Southern) allowed a run in three innings of relief, striking out three, in Misericordia’s 15-1 win over King’s.
Marty Cortellessa (Mainland) had a single and a run in Neumann’s 7-6 loss to Rowan. In an 11-7 loss to Salisbury, Andrew Fowler (EHT) had a hit and two RBIs.
In Rowan’s 7-6 win over Neumann, Steven Hewa (Absegami) had a hit, a run and an RBI, and Andrew Cartier (Buena Regional) got the final out for the save. In a 6-5 win over The College of New Jersey, Cartier picked up his seventh save. In a 6-2 win over TCNJ, Hewa went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI.
Matt Branco (Absegami) went 3 for 4 with two RBIs in Stevens Institute of Technology’s 8-7 win over Keystone. He hit a solo homer in a 5-2 loss to Catholic.
Dom Fiorentino (Ocean City) went 3 for 5 with a double and a triple in Ursinus’ 6-4 win over Muhlenberg. He went 4 for 6 with two home runs, four runs and four RBIs in a 22-9 win over Muhlenberg. He had a pair of hits and a run in a 17-16 loss to McDaniel. He went 4 for 5 with three runs in a 12-6 win over McDaniel.
Greg Elfreth (St. Augustine) went 3 for 4 with a double and a run in Widener’s 10-8 loss to Scranton.
Domenic Boselli (Holy Spirit) went 3 for 5 with a double, two runs and four RBIs in Mercer County College’s 12-6 win over Monroe College. In an 11-2 win over Brookdale, Boselli doubled, scored and drove in a run. Aaron McLaughlin (Barnegat) had a hit, two runs and two RBIs. In a 6-4 loss to Rowan Burlington, McLaughlin had a single, a double and three RBIs. In a 7-3 win over Rowan Burlington, McLaughlin had a hit, two runs and an RBI.
