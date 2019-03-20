Kris Morgenweck earned first win of the season for the University of the Sciences baseball team last week.
The 2016 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Estell Manor was fantastic in a 7-0 win over Lincoln (Pennsylvania). The 6-foot-2 junior right-hander pitched a seven-inning complete-game shutout, allowing just three hits and two walks, striking out nine.
Also in that win, Justin Skinner (St. Augustine) went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and three RBIs, and Ryan Johnson (Oakcrest) singled, doubled and scored.
In the second game of the doubleheader with Lincoln, Skinner, from Medford, Burlington County, went 2 for 4 with a triple and two runs in a 12-7 win. Johnson, of Mays Landing, hit an RBI triple. The Devils improved to 4-9.
Todd Henry (Egg Harbor Township) went 2 for 3 with two RBIs in Delaware State’s 8-5 loss to Norfolk State.
Anthony Boselli (Holy Spirit) singled and scored twice in Fairfield’s 7-6 win over Brown. He went 2 for 5 with two RBIs in a 13-8 win over Brown.
In Penn’s 19-3 win over Lafayette, Josh Hood (St. Augustine Prep) went 4 for 5 with two doubles and four runs scored, and Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) pitched three shutout innings, striking out four. In an 18-5 win over Fairleigh Dickinson, Hood went 3 for 3 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored. Eaise got the decision in that game, pitching 4 1/3 scoreless in relief with one strikeout. In an 8-5 win over Fairleigh Dickinson, Hood singled, doubled, scored and drove in a run. In a 16-2 win over Fairleigh Dickinson, Hood doubled, scored and drove in two runs.
Sean Mooney (Ocean City) pitched seven shutout innings but got no decision in St. John’s 1-0, 10-inning win over Kansas. He allowed ttwo hits and two walks and struck out three.
Robert Wood (Mainland Regional) went 2 for 3 with a triple, a run and three RBIs in Jefferson’s 10-7 loss to Le Moyne. He doubled and drove in two runs in a 10-7 loss to Salem (West Virginia).
Jack Loefflad (Mainland) scored twice in Tampa’s 15-1 win over Bentley.
In Arcadia’s 9-1 win over Ohio Wesleyan, Sean Carew (St. Augustine) went 2 for 4 with two runs, and Carson Denham (Lower Cape May Regional) earned his first collegiate win. Denham allowed a run on five hits, striking out five, in seven innings. In a 13-7 loss to Swarthmore, Carew doubled, scored and drove in a run. In a 5-3 win over Messiah, Carew went 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs and three RBIs. In a 6-0 win over Messiah, Carew singled, doubled and scored twice.
Brandon Riggs (EHT) pitched four innings of relief to earn the win in Penn State Harrisburg’s 14-5 victory against St. Mary’s (Maryland). He allowed an unearned run and struck out three.
Steven Hewa (Absegami) doubled and scored in Rowan’s 3-2 win over Stevenson. He doubled and scored in a 5-4 loss to Keystone.
Matt Branco (Absegami) singled twice in Stevens Institute of Technology’s 9-2 loss to Apprentice School.
Brady Kessler (EHT) singled twice in Stevenson’s 3-2 loss to Rowan.
Dom Fiorentino (Ocean City) hit a solo homer in Ursinus’ 5-2 win over SUNY Poly. He went 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs in a 9-7 win over SUNY Poly. He singled, tripled and scored twice in an 8-4 loss to Nichols. He tripled and scored in an 11-7 loss to Rhode Island College.
Greg Elfreth (St. Augustine) went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and two RBIs in Widener’s 11-3 win over Neumann.
In William Paterson’s 22-4 win over Pitt Greensburg, Shane Adams (Cape May Tech) went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI. Matt Lawler (Mainland) earned the win, allowing four runs, two earned, in five innings. He struck out two. In an 11-3 loss to Salve Regina, Adams tripled, scored and drove in a run. In an 8-6 win over Beloit, Adams doubled, scored and drove in two runs.
In Mercer County’s 19-3 win over Bucks County, Domenic Boselli (Holy Spirit) went 3 for 5 with a home run, three runs and four RBIs. Andrew Mormile (Wildwood) singled, scored twice and drove in a run. In a 16-0 win over Rochester, Boselli went 2 for 3 with a triple and three runs, and Andrew McLoughlin (Barnegat) singled, scored and drove in two runs.
In a 15-5 win over Macomb, Boselli went 3 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs. McLoughlin homered, scored two runs and drove in three. In a 9-4 win over Chesapeake, Boselli went 3 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI. In an 8-1 win over Schenectady, Boselli went 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs and an RBI, and Mormile scored twice. In an 11-9 win over Macomb, McLoughlin homered, scored twice and drove in three runs.
Softball
Faith Hegh (Mainland) hit an RBI double in Alabama at Birmingham’s 8-4 loss to Louisiana Tech. She singled twice in a 7-4 loss to Louisiana Tech. She went 2 for 3 with a double and a run in a 6-2 loss to Louisiana Tech.
Rachel Zeides (Ocean City) doubled in Rider’s 4-3 loss to Santa Clara. She went 2 for 2 in a 2-1 win over UC Davis. She singled, doubled and drove in two runs in a 12-3 loss to Santa Clara.
Ariel Magee (Lower Cape May Regional) tripled and homered in Chestnut Hill’s 6-2 loss to East Stroudsburg. In an 8-0 win over Felician, Hunter Irvin (EHT) pitched five shutout innings, allowing just three hits.
Ella Glenn (EHT) went 3 for 4 with a run in Franklin & Marshall’s 8-2 win over Smith. She singled, scored and drove in two runs in a 14-3 win over North Park. She went 3 for 4 with a three-run homer in an 8-2 win over Mount Union.
Keani Hindle (Ocean City) went 2 for 3 with a triple, a run and two RBIs in Immaculata’s 11-0 win over Lancaster Bible. She doubled, tripled and scored in a 3-1 win over Spalding. She went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple, two runs and four RBIs in a 9-7 win over Salem State.
In Neumann’s 11-3 win over Albright, Bri Lagroteria (EHT) went 2 for 3 with two runs, and Kate Korte (EHT) singled. Nicole Wisser (EHT) pitched a complete game, allowing three unearned runs in six innings. She struck out four.
Arianna Segich (Ocean City) doubled, tripled and scored two runs in Penn State Brandywine’s 9-7 loss to Swarthmore.
Men's lacrosse
Three St. Augustine Prep grads contributed in Delaware's 12-10 loss to Johns Hopkins. Joe Eisele had four goals and an assist, Charlie Kitchen had a goal and an assist, and Dean DiSimone added goal.
Nick DeCaprio (St. Augustine) had a goal, an assist, three ground balls and a caused turnover in Michigan’s 16-13 loss to Marquette.
Ethan Irizarry (Mainland Regional) had three goals and two ground balls in Coker’s 12-6 loss to Catawba.
In FDU-Florham's 10-5 win over Bryn Athyn, MacGyver Hay (Oakcrest) had seven ground balls and two caused turnovers, and Kyle Conrad (Ocean City) had an assist and three ground balls.
Cole Blackley (Lower Cape May) had two goals and an assist in Kean’s 16-7 win over Hanover.
Trevor Holak (Oakcrest) scored in Lebanon Valley’s 12-8 win over King’s.
Hunter Faunce (Mainland) made four saves, allowing two goals in 30 minutes of Neumann’s 22-5 win over Mt. St. Vincent.
Aiden Baltz (St. Augustine) had 13 ground balls, winning 19 of 26 faceoffs in Ursinus’ 16-7 win over Eastern.
Women's lacrosse
Bridget Ruskey (Middle Township) had two goals, two assists and six draw controls in La Salle's 17-15 win over Radford.
In Caldwell’s 21-17 win over Queens, Rachel Lucia (EHT) had three goals, and Jenna Steelman (Oakcrest) scored two. In a 24-9 loss to Lock Haven, Steelman scored four, and Lucia added an assist. In a 24-11 loss to Georgian Court, Lucia scored twice, Steelman scored twice and Mia Moacelli (EHT) had 20 saves.
Vanessa Pagliei (Mainland) had two goals and an assist in Holy Family’s 18-6 loss to Neumann. She scored four in a 16-3 win over District of Columbia. She scored two in a 25-4 loss to Rollins.
Mikala Gillespie (Ocean City) had an assist in Rowan’s 18-17 loss to St. Mary’s.
Caroline Kelley (Absegami) scored in Widener’s 20-9 loss to Cabrini. She scored six in a 21-16 loss to Moravian.
Ashley Hunter (Lower Cape May) had an assist in Lourdes’ 23-6 loss to Cumberlands. She had four goals and an assist in a 20-12 win over Columbia.
Cassidy Calimer (Absegami) won her first doubles match 6-1 with partner Vitoria Nery in Bloomsburg’s 4-3 win over Immaculata. She won 7-5, 6-3 in singles and 6-0 at doubles in a 5-2 win over Bentley. She won 6-1, 6-4 in singles and won 6-2 in doubles in a 7-0 win over Dickinson. She won 6-1, 6-1 in singles in 6-1 win over Ithaca.
Men’s golf
David Hicks (Middle Township) shot a 74-72-76 to finish 12-over for William & Mary at the Cleveland Palmetto Invitational in Aiken, Georgia. He had an eagle during the third round and made 34 pars over three rounds.
Men's basketball
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) scored 14 in Bowling Green's 99-86 win over Ball State in a Mid-American Conference Tournament quarterfinal. He scored three in a 71-67 win over Norther Illinois in a semifinal. He had five points and two rebounds in an 87-73 loss to Buffalo in the final.
Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) scored 11 in Howard's 80-71 win over Bethune-Cookman in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal. He had five points and three assists in a 75-69 loss to Norfolk State in the semifinals.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) had seven points, eight rebounds and three blocks in St. Bonaventure's 68-57 win over George Mason in an Atlantic 10 Tournament quarterfinal. He had 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in a 68-51 win over Rhode Island in the semifinals. He had four points, six rebounds and four blocks in a 55-53 loss to Saint Louis in the final.
Women's basketball
Lauren Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) and Fordham earned a berth in the first round of the NCAA Division I tournament. The Rams, who won the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, are coached by 1978 Ocean City grad Stephanie Gaitley.
