Stockton University announced Monday the hiring of Atlantic City native Joe Haney as an assistant rowing coach.
Haney, who retired in 2015 after 26 years as an Atlantic City firefighter, previously coached at Holy Spirit High School and St. Augustine Prep. At Stockton, he will have coaching and instructional duties, plus administrative duties in recruiting coordination and regatta planning.
He has a connection to Ospreys head coach John Bancheri that began when they were teammates at Atlantic City High School more than 40 years ago.
“From rowing a pair at Head of the Schuylkill in 1977 to bringing Joe Haney on as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator seems like such a natural progression in our professional coaching relationship,” Bancheri said in a statement.
“No question we will complement each other’s talent and push each other to improve. Along with the current staff, plus Joe’s enthusiasm and organizational skills, we move one step closer to our four-year dream, a national championship run by 2022.”
Haney founded the Atlantic County Rowing Association in 1992 and remained its chief executive officer for nearly three decades.
The ACRA developed into one of the top rowing clubs in southern New Jersey. The organization helps train youth and adult rowers, and over the years it assisted with the startup and development of several local high school programs.
Haney most recently served as the director of rowing at The Stewards Foundation in Tampa, Florida. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to use rowing as a vehicle to teach teamwork and responsibility to young people.
The Atlantic City native competed in track and field at Glassboro State College (now Rowan University) and was a member of its 1981 and 1982 NCAA championship teams that were later inducted into the Rowan University-Glassboro State College Athletic Hall of Fame.
In the Atlantic City Fire Department, he rose to the rank of battalion chief.
