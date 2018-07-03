Stockton University had 138 student-athletes earn spots on the 2017-18 New Jersey Athletic Conference All-Academic Team.

The previous record for Stockton was 134 in 2015-16. This was the fifth straight year Stockton had at least 100 student-athletes earn All-NJAC academic honors.

Alexa Massa, who played field hockey and softball, and track and field athlete Jared Lewis both earned All-Academic First Team recognition.

Stephanie Kovacs a volleyball player, and Jackson Merget, a basketball player, were both named to the Second Team. In addition, 134 Opsreys received NJAC All-Academic honorable mentions.

Sophomores, juniors and seniors with a 3.20 GPA were eligible for the NJAC honors.

NJAC All-Academic First Team

Alexa Massa, field hockey/softball

Jared Lewis, men's track and field

NJAC All-Academic Second Team

Stephanie Kovacs, volleyball

Jackson Merget, men's basketball

NJAC All-Academic Honorable Mention

Women's soccer

Alexa Aldredge, Alexa Chiaro, Brenna Clowney, Colleen Collins, Maggie Cyliax, Morgan Fair, Emily Frazee, Juliann Gee, Nicole Pallante, Dana Scillieri, Chelsea Thomas, Abbey Yannacone (also women's lacrosse)

Women's track and field

Isabel Barsch, Sara Brown, Joanna Carluccio, Michelle Carrie, Elizabeth Douglas, Emily Higbee, Emmy LaFevre, Jamie Lynch, Anna Malos, Abby Lodge, Jessica McRae, Rylee Rizzolo, Vanessa Spollen, Jenna Walker, Allyson Panikowski

Women's cross country

Juliana Garruto, Cassidy Johnson, Lieren Tyira

Women's cross country/track and field

Nicole Christensen, Lauren Christensen, Emerson Cooper, Danielle Dallara, Christine Daly, Candace Daywalt, Regina Duncan, Sarah Dzurina, Caitlin Glynn, Alexandra Lacorazza, Christine Lawless, Melanie Ressler, Christina Welsh

Women's lacrosse

 Melanie Iatarola, Kaeleigh Becker, Michaella Butrico, Brittany Corti, Gaby Ojeda, Kayla Fritz, Tamara Torales, Amanda Scarpa, Melanie Patterson, Maura Twiggs, Kristen Russo

Softball

Hannah Bibeault, Vivianna Carrero

Field hockey

Rebecca Moya, Katie O'Brien, Caroline Bowman, Lauren Sontupe, Emily Sorochynskyj, Sarah Gawrysiak, Harlee York, Leah Davies, Jacquie Fenton, Jennelle Long, Sarah Fisher, Emily McNeill, Niya Calloway, Victoria Caiazzo (and track and field)

Women's tennis

Amanda El-khouri, Summer Conover, Theresa Fernbacher, Samantha Sandhoff, Maria Ibarra, Taylor Searles

Women's basketball

Nicole Byrne, Marisa Daniels, Lea Mendolla, Mckenna Forry, April Peterson, Najha Treadwell

Volleyball

Kara Glynn, Jocelyn Holobetz, Kennedy Hubbard, Natalie Miller, Erin Thompson, Cady DeLay, Allie Desmond, Sarah Walsh

Softball

Brooke Hallett, Maggie Klatt, Daniela Marinaro, Casey Schieda, Carli Shaw, Danielle Lugo, Nicole Petrovich

Men's soccer

Christian Bik, Nicolas Bogen, Zach Burns, Enrique Fiallos, Joseph Dikmak, Kellen Groover

Men's track and field

James Bowbliss, Jahmir Ellis, Qudratullah Qadiri, James Flasser, Sean Ford, Mark Kirby, Tyler Shanks

Men's cross country

Alexei Tyburczy, Vincent DeRitis

Men's cross country/track and field

Blake DiGiaimo, Anthony Cifelli, Matt Cohen,Bryce Jurkouich, John Slack, Brent Wilder

Men's basketball

Joe Cashman, Michael DeSenzo, Stephen Edelstein, Tyler Hobbs, Darius Jerkins, Joe LaCava, Danny Moeller, Antonio Morello, Garrhet Reedy, Eddy Rogan, Tim Rossi

Men's soccer

Kyle Leach, Dan Marino, Luke Morgan, Bobby Riordan, Travis Yates

