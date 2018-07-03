Stockton University had 138 student-athletes earn spots on the 2017-18 New Jersey Athletic Conference All-Academic Team.
The previous record for Stockton was 134 in 2015-16. This was the fifth straight year Stockton had at least 100 student-athletes earn All-NJAC academic honors.
Alexa Massa, who played field hockey and softball, and track and field athlete Jared Lewis both earned All-Academic First Team recognition.
Stephanie Kovacs a volleyball player, and Jackson Merget, a basketball player, were both named to the Second Team. In addition, 134 Opsreys received NJAC All-Academic honorable mentions.
Sophomores, juniors and seniors with a 3.20 GPA were eligible for the NJAC honors.
NJAC All-Academic First Team
Alexa Massa, field hockey/softball
Jared Lewis, men's track and field
NJAC All-Academic Second Team
Stephanie Kovacs, volleyball
Jackson Merget, men's basketball
NJAC All-Academic Honorable Mention
Women's soccer
Alexa Aldredge, Alexa Chiaro, Brenna Clowney, Colleen Collins, Maggie Cyliax, Morgan Fair, Emily Frazee, Juliann Gee, Nicole Pallante, Dana Scillieri, Chelsea Thomas, Abbey Yannacone (also women's lacrosse)
Women's track and field
Isabel Barsch, Sara Brown, Joanna Carluccio, Michelle Carrie, Elizabeth Douglas, Emily Higbee, Emmy LaFevre, Jamie Lynch, Anna Malos, Abby Lodge, Jessica McRae, Rylee Rizzolo, Vanessa Spollen, Jenna Walker, Allyson Panikowski
Women's cross country
Juliana Garruto, Cassidy Johnson, Lieren Tyira
Women's cross country/track and field
Nicole Christensen, Lauren Christensen, Emerson Cooper, Danielle Dallara, Christine Daly, Candace Daywalt, Regina Duncan, Sarah Dzurina, Caitlin Glynn, Alexandra Lacorazza, Christine Lawless, Melanie Ressler, Christina Welsh
Women's lacrosse
Melanie Iatarola, Kaeleigh Becker, Michaella Butrico, Brittany Corti, Gaby Ojeda, Kayla Fritz, Tamara Torales, Amanda Scarpa, Melanie Patterson, Maura Twiggs, Kristen Russo
Softball
Hannah Bibeault, Vivianna Carrero
Field hockey
Rebecca Moya, Katie O'Brien, Caroline Bowman, Lauren Sontupe, Emily Sorochynskyj, Sarah Gawrysiak, Harlee York, Leah Davies, Jacquie Fenton, Jennelle Long, Sarah Fisher, Emily McNeill, Niya Calloway, Victoria Caiazzo (and track and field)
Women's tennis
Amanda El-khouri, Summer Conover, Theresa Fernbacher, Samantha Sandhoff, Maria Ibarra, Taylor Searles
Women's basketball
Nicole Byrne, Marisa Daniels, Lea Mendolla, Mckenna Forry, April Peterson, Najha Treadwell
Volleyball
Kara Glynn, Jocelyn Holobetz, Kennedy Hubbard, Natalie Miller, Erin Thompson, Cady DeLay, Allie Desmond, Sarah Walsh
Softball
Brooke Hallett, Maggie Klatt, Daniela Marinaro, Casey Schieda, Carli Shaw, Danielle Lugo, Nicole Petrovich
Men's soccer
Christian Bik, Nicolas Bogen, Zach Burns, Enrique Fiallos, Joseph Dikmak, Kellen Groover
Men's track and field
James Bowbliss, Jahmir Ellis, Qudratullah Qadiri, James Flasser, Sean Ford, Mark Kirby, Tyler Shanks
Men's cross country
Alexei Tyburczy, Vincent DeRitis
Men's cross country/track and field
Blake DiGiaimo, Anthony Cifelli, Matt Cohen,Bryce Jurkouich, John Slack, Brent Wilder
Men's basketball
Joe Cashman, Michael DeSenzo, Stephen Edelstein, Tyler Hobbs, Darius Jerkins, Joe LaCava, Danny Moeller, Antonio Morello, Garrhet Reedy, Eddy Rogan, Tim Rossi
Men's soccer
Kyle Leach, Dan Marino, Luke Morgan, Bobby Riordan, Travis Yates
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.