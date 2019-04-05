Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

Three Stockton University student-athletes received monthly awards from the Eastern College Athletic Conference.

Luc Swedlund, a junior, was named the ECAC South Player of the Month in men’s lacrosse. In March, he totaled a team-high 38 points and led the Ospreys to a 6-2 record.

Leah McCray, a freshman, was named the ECAC Metro Rookie of the Month in softball. In her first 20 college games, she batted .411 with six doubles and four home runs.

Michelle Pascrell, a freshman, was named the ECAC South Rookie of the Month in women’s lacrosse. In March, she led the team to a 5-2 record with 24 goals, five assists and 11 caused turnovers.

