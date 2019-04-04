Three Stockton University student-athletes were recognized as 2019 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars by the publication Diverse: Issues in Higher Education on Thursday.
Qualifying students must have a minimum GPA of 3.2 after at least one year of college.
Senior women's tennis player Maria Ibarra (Egg Harbor Township H.S.) received the honor for a second straight year.
Ibarra was joined by juniors Meg Murzello and Qudratullah Qadiri of Stockton's softball and men's track and field teams, respectively.
The award is inspired by tennis legend Arthur Ashe Jr.'s commitment to education. Hundreds of students-athletes are recognized nationwide each year.
