Two Stockton University athletes were selected to Google Cloud Academic All-District 2 Track & Field/Cross Country teams Wednesday.
Senior Abby Lodge was selected to the women’s team, earning All-Conference honors seven times in her Stockton career. Lodge earned her first individual honor this season with an honorable mention in the outdoor 400m run. Lodge also competed at the Penn Relays three times.
Junior Qudratullah Qadiri was selected to the men’s team, earning four New Jersey Athletic Conference second team selections in his career, including conference Rookie of the Year for the 2016-17 indoor season. Qadiri had two wins in the pole vault this season and a win in the 100m hurdles.
Qadiri was the 2019 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar, chosen by the publication “Diverse: Issues in Higher Education.”
The Google Cloud Academic All-District program recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for combined performances in the classroom and in athletics. Honorees advance to the All-America ballot from which honorees will be selected in June.
Lodge, environmental science major, carries a 3.93 GPA, while Qadiri, exercise science major, has a 3.94 GPA.
