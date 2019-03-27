Stockton University's baseball team lost to Fairleigh Dickson-Florham 9-8 in 10 innings Wednesday.
For Stockton (10-4), senior JJ Swentkowski was 3 for 6 with two runs and three stolen bases.
Senior Joe Pipher was 3 for 5 with two RBI and three doubles. Freshman Brendan Doherty was 2 for 5 with two RBI.
Stockton trailed 8-7 in the bottom of the seventh inning. With two men on, Mike DeSenzo hit a single to bring Austin Gonella home. FDU-Florham's Kevin Smiegocki singled to right to bring in Ian Havran for the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning.
The Ospreys begin their New Jersey Athletic Conference schedule 11:30 a.m. Saturday at New Jersey City.
