The Stockton University baseball team lost 19-7 to Kean in a New Jersey Athletic Conference matchup Thursday.
Senior Joe Pipher went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Ospreys (11-6).
Freshman Justin Schaff had an RBI triple, and junior Brandon Gomez had an RBI double.
Stockton will host Montclair State in a doubleheader at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Men’s lacrosse: Stockton beat Kean 14-12 in a Colonial States Athletic Conference matchup Wednesday night.
Freshman Dante Poli had four goals and an assist for Stockton (9-2).
Sophomore Eric D’Arminio had three goals and an assist. Junior Erik Anderson had two goals and two assists.
The Ospreys outscored Kean 9-3 in the first half, and held a 12-5 lead in the fourth quarter. The Cougars, however, went on a 7-1 lead to cut Stockton’s lead to one.
D’Arminio scored his third goal as time expired to give Stockton a 14-12 lead to end it.
The Ospreys will travel to Keystone at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Cumberland County College baseball: The Dukes’, ranked No. 2 in Division III by the National Junior College Athletic Association, beat host Atlantic Cape Community College 14-0 in seven innings at Surf Stadium in Atlantic City.
Vinny Napolitano finished a triple shy of the cycle, going 3 for 4 with a grand slam, a double and a single. Tyler Knox (Holy Spirit H.S.) was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. JaQues Colon (Vineland) and Ryan McIsaac (Millville) each added two doubles. Winning pitcher Mike Miles (St. Augustine Prep) struck out six to improve to 6-0.
